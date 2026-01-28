XRP Ledger (XRPL) to Boost On-Chain Lending With This New Amendment

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) has once again released a new amendment to the blockchain network. The upgrade will boost on-chain lending, alongside other updates.

What changes with new XRPL amendment

Crypto market expert Krippenreiter brought the latest amendment update for XRPL to the community's attention.

Krippenreiter announced the release of v3.1.0 of RippleD, the reference server implementation of XRPL. This release includes critical fixes, amendments, improvements and enables follow-up functionality after v3.0.0.

The analyst flagged "fixBatchInnerSigs" introduced into v3.1.0 as one amendment everyone needs to watch.

Once the amendment goes live on XRP Ledger, it will improve existing features. It specifically addresses a signature validation issue discovered in the Batch transaction feature.

This is especially powerful for lending protocols, where a single atomic operation might need to check collateral, transfer funds and update balances.

RippleD (xrplD) v3.1.0 just got released! 🔥



The one amendment that everyone needs to keep an eye on is this one: fixBatchInnerSigs



All eyes on batch! Update your nodes! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/bhXkqorWok — Krippenreiter (@krippenreiter) January 28, 2026

Without a reliable Batch, lending flows risk partial execution, and institutions hesitate due to security or reliability concerns.

However, fixBatchInnerSigs patches the signature bug, making Batch safe and trustworthy, and directly enabling robust, scalable on-chain lending.

All XRP Node operators on older versions below 3.0 are urged to upgrade to version 3.1.0. Failure to do so means they will be unable to communicate with the network.

XRPL on improvement journey

The new XRPL amendment comes on the heels of several others as the network aims for network improvement.

In December, the XRPL protocol announced five new amendments . They are "fixPriceOracleOrder," "fixTokenEscrowV1," "fixAMMClawbackRounding," "fixIncludeKeyletFields" and "fixMPTDeliveredAmount."

"fixPriceOracleOrder" ensures asset pairs follow a canonical order at all times, so investors can predictably look up asset prices.

"fixTokenEscrowV1" fixes an accounting error in MPT escrows, while the "fixAMMClawbackRounding" amendment fixes accounting errors.

Finally, "fixIncludeKeyletFields" adds fields to ledger entries, and "fixMPTDeliveredAmount" adds missing "DeliveredAmount" and "delivered_amount" metadata fields from direct MPT Payment transactions.

Earlier this month, XRP Ledger dUNL validator Vet revealed that a big chunk of these amendments are getting closer to the activation timer . Vet noted that XRP Ledger developers are working hard to keep all features at their best.