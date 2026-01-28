AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) to Boost On-Chain Lending With This New Amendment

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 12:05
    XRP Ledger rolls out new amendment to overhaul lending.
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) to Boost On-Chain Lending With This New Amendment
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) has once again released a new amendment to the blockchain network. The upgrade will boost on-chain lending, alongside other updates.

    Advertisement

    What changes with new XRPL amendment

    Crypto market expert Krippenreiter brought the latest amendment update for XRPL to the community's attention. 

    Krippenreiter announced the release of v3.1.0 of RippleD, the reference server implementation of XRPL. This release includes critical fixes, amendments, improvements and enables follow-up functionality after v3.0.0.

    The analyst flagged "fixBatchInnerSigs" introduced into v3.1.0 as one amendment everyone needs to watch.

    Once the amendment goes live on XRP Ledger, it will improve existing features. It specifically addresses a signature validation issue discovered in the Batch transaction feature.

    This is especially powerful for lending protocols, where a single atomic operation might need to check collateral, transfer funds and update balances.

    Without a reliable Batch, lending flows risk partial execution, and institutions hesitate due to security or reliability concerns.

    However, fixBatchInnerSigs patches the signature bug, making Batch safe and trustworthy, and directly enabling robust, scalable on-chain lending.

    All XRP Node operators on older versions below 3.0 are urged to upgrade to version 3.1.0. Failure to do so means they will be unable to communicate with the network.

    XRPL on improvement journey

    The new XRPL amendment comes on the heels of several others as the network aims for network improvement.

    In December, the XRPL protocol announced five new amendments. They are "fixPriceOracleOrder," "fixTokenEscrowV1," "fixAMMClawbackRounding," "fixIncludeKeyletFields" and "fixMPTDeliveredAmount."

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/28/2026 - 09:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 10% 'Free' Price Spike
    ByArman Shirinyan

    "fixPriceOracleOrder" ensures asset pairs follow a canonical order at all times, so investors can predictably look up asset prices.

    "fixTokenEscrowV1" fixes an accounting error in MPT escrows, while the "fixAMMClawbackRounding" amendment fixes accounting errors.

    Finally, "fixIncludeKeyletFields" adds fields to ledger entries, and "fixMPTDeliveredAmount" adds missing "DeliveredAmount" and "delivered_amount" metadata fields from direct MPT Payment transactions.

    Earlier this month, XRP Ledger dUNL validator Vet revealed that a big chunk of these amendments are getting closer to the activation timer. Vet noted that XRP Ledger developers are working hard to keep all features at their best.

    For now, the XRP price has showed momentum, alongside the amendment's announcement. In the past 24 hours, XRP increased slightly by 1.4% to $1.9, with a market cap of $116.6 billion.

    #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:01
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Delivers Ultra-Rare $0 Anomaly for Bulls, 429% Bitcoin Price Rise Everyone Forgot About, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Legendary February "Win Streak": What to Expect?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 11:17
    "Best Times to Get Ahead": Coinbase CEO Says as Sentiment Drops on Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    ZetaChain 2.0 Launches With Anuma, Bringing Private Memory and AI Interoperability to Creators
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:05
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) to Boost On-Chain Lending With This New Amendment
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:01
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Delivers Ultra-Rare $0 Anomaly for Bulls, 429% Bitcoin Price Rise Everyone Forgot About, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Legendary February "Win Streak": What to Expect?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 11:17
    "Best Times to Get Ahead": Coinbase CEO Says as Sentiment Drops on Market
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:27
    Binance's CZ Reacts to ‘Twisted FUD’ on His Recent ‘Buy and Hold’ Crypto Tweet
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:16
    Ripple Officially Launches Its Own Treasury: Here Are 5 Jobs It Actually Does
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:05
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) to Boost On-Chain Lending With This New Amendment
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:01
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Delivers Ultra-Rare $0 Anomaly for Bulls, 429% Bitcoin Price Rise Everyone Forgot About, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Legendary February "Win Streak": What to Expect?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 11:17
    "Best Times to Get Ahead": Coinbase CEO Says as Sentiment Drops on Market
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all