    XRP Ledger (XRPL) DeFi TVL Rockets With 10% Uptick as Corporate Adoption Soars

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 15:14
    XRP Ledger seeing new boost in liquidity as investors witness new spark on DeFi market
    XRP Ledger (XPRL) has recorded significant gains as the latest Total Volume Locked (TVL) figures show there has been a 10% increase. DeFiLlama data shows that XRPL currently stands at $103.67 million after climbing from just above $90 million.

    Corporate adoption pushes XRPL TVL past $100 million

    Notably, as of Sept. 1, 2025, XRPL’s TVL stood at $93.95 million. However, following increased adoption by corporate entities within the past 10 days, users have locked more liquidity in dApps on the XRPL.

    For clarity, the Total Value Locked refers to the total value of an asset that is locked or staked in a specific protocol. Investors can gain insight into the performance of the protocol by viewing the TVL. The higher the TVL, the more successful the protocol.

    XRPL’s current uptick suggests that investors — particularly institutional holders — are actively engaging the protocol. It also suggests that these corporate holders see XRPL as a reliable and low-cost blockchain for them in the crypto space.

    Interestingly, the development team is taking steps to keep XRPL optimized to meet the growing adoption. As per a recent U.Today report, over the next couple of weeks, different amendment ideas will be floated for the community to decide upon.

    XRP Ledger and upcoming upgrades

    Meanwhile, as part of measures to upscale, keep XRPL safe and prevent loss of XRP and NFTs to scammers, a firewall feature is under development. According to insights shared by Vet, a dUNL validator on the XRPL, the XLS-86 Firewall could put scammers out of the ledger.

    Notably, the firewall will allow users to determine from the settings some time-based and value-limited safeguards on their outgoing transactions. The aim is to prevent scammers from having unlimited access to drain accounts when compromised.

    There are also talks about three new upgrades as soon as the community gives the green light through their votes.

