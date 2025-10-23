AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger Validator Names Great Use Case for This Transaction-Based Amendment

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 11:05
    XRP Ledger validator reveals a great use case for a major transaction-based amendment following extensive tests on the XRP Ledger devnet, highlighting a key observation.
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Validator Names Great Use Case for This Transaction-Based Amendment
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator, has shared what he believes to be a great use case for Batch (XLS-56 standard), an upcoming XRPL amendment feature that allows multiple transactions to be bundled into a batch that is all processed together.

    Advertisement

    This viewpoint comes as Vet revealed he had been experimenting with the Batch transaction amendment on the XRP Ledger devnet, notably with NFT mint and payment. Vet finds that a great use case for Batch will be in NFT trading sites or function: "Playing around with Batch on XRP Ledger devnet (NFT mint + Payment).Great use case is a full NFT for NFT trading site/function."

    As reported, XRP Ledger developer Wietse Wind made a similar observation following testing of the Batch amendment, highlighting "a couple of terrific features" such as the ability to provide atomic swaps with multiple signers involved for different inner transactions inside one Batch, revealing excitement as to what could be done with the feature.

    Advertisement

    As fantastic as the Batch feature may be, Wind highlights a lack of understanding to be what could cause a setback in its support.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Death Cross Puts $2 XRP at Risk, Ripple CTO Warns About Crypto Wallets Scam, Bitcoin Hits 700% Liquidation Imbalance
    Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Just Got More Real, Bitwise Advisor Warns
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fundamental Support Here, XRP's Chance for $3 Springboard, Ethereum (ETH) $3,500 Comes Next
    Massive XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on $1 Billion XRP Treasury, Bitcoin Beats Gold — Crypto News Digest

    According to xrpscan data, Batch is yet to achieve majority in consensus, currently at 68.57% against the required 80%, with 24 validators voting for and 11 against.

    XRP gains spot in T.Rowe Price crypto ETF

    T.Rowe Price, the 87-year-old investment firm known for its mutual funds, is making a move into crypto. The legacy asset manager is seeking regulatory approval to launch an actively managed exchange-traded fund tied to multiple digital currencies, including XRP, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

    The proposed ETF would offer investors exposure to anywhere from 5 to 15 coins that meet the fund's eligibility standards, and it is the first foray into the cryptocurrency space by the $1.77 trillion asset management firm, nearly two years after the SEC's approval of spot bitcoin ETFs.

    #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:00
    Morning Crypto Report: Death Cross Puts $2 XRP at Risk, Ripple CTO Warns About Crypto Wallets Scam, Bitcoin Hits 700% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Monexis Announces Its Expansion, Offering Personalized Systems for Smarter and More Informed Investing
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:05
    XRP Ledger Validator Names Great Use Case for This Transaction-Based Amendment
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:00
    Morning Crypto Report: Death Cross Puts $2 XRP at Risk, Ripple CTO Warns About Crypto Wallets Scam, Bitcoin Hits 700% Liquidation Imbalance
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all