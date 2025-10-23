XRP Ledger Validator Names Great Use Case for This Transaction-Based Amendment

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator, has shared what he believes to be a great use case for Batch (XLS-56 standard), an upcoming XRPL amendment feature that allows multiple transactions to be bundled into a batch that is all processed together.

Advertisement

This viewpoint comes as Vet revealed he had been experimenting with the Batch transaction amendment on the XRP Ledger devnet, notably with NFT mint and payment. Vet finds that a great use case for Batch will be in NFT trading sites or function: "Playing around with Batch on XRP Ledger devnet (NFT mint + Payment).Great use case is a full NFT for NFT trading site/function."

Playing around with Batch on XRP Ledger devnet (NFT mint + Payment).



Great use case is a full NFT for NFT trading site/function - all p2p.



E.g i give you 5 NFTs of mine for 2 NFTs you own.



RuneScape style UI would slap for this 😈 pic.twitter.com/nt3Q7aoMcX — Vet 🏴‍☠️ (@Vet_X0) October 23, 2025

As reported, XRP Ledger developer Wietse Wind made a similar observation following testing of the Batch amendment, highlighting "a couple of terrific features" such as the ability to provide atomic swaps with multiple signers involved for different inner transactions inside one Batch, revealing excitement as to what could be done with the feature.

Advertisement

As fantastic as the Batch feature may be, Wind highlights a lack of understanding to be what could cause a setback in its support.

According to xrpscan data, Batch is yet to achieve majority in consensus, currently at 68.57% against the required 80%, with 24 validators voting for and 11 against.

XRP gains spot in T.Rowe Price crypto ETF

T.Rowe Price, the 87-year-old investment firm known for its mutual funds, is making a move into crypto. The legacy asset manager is seeking regulatory approval to launch an actively managed exchange-traded fund tied to multiple digital currencies, including XRP, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

The proposed ETF would offer investors exposure to anywhere from 5 to 15 coins that meet the fund's eligibility standards, and it is the first foray into the cryptocurrency space by the $1.77 trillion asset management firm, nearly two years after the SEC's approval of spot bitcoin ETFs.