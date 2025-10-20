AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger Turns AWS Crash into Case for More Decentralization

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 20/10/2025 - 13:18
    XRP Ledger defies AWS outage as Coinbase, Signal, Disney go dark. Top XRPL contributor shares how to make it even better.
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Turns AWS Crash into Case for More Decentralization
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Amazon Web Services, the backbone of much of the modern internet, suffered a major outage that disrupted Coinbase, Disney, Zoom, Snapchat, Signal, McDonald's and more. AWS has about 32% of the global cloud market, so it is no surprise that the disruption caused a ripple effect on businesses and platforms worldwide — and on crypto as well.

    What stood out, though, is how XRP Ledger carried on. A popular XRP contributor known as "Vet" online drew the community's attention to how the network can survive when one of the world's biggest cloud providers has problems.

    Right now, there are about 120-150 validators working on XRPL, and a lot of them use AWS too, alongside Google Cloud, Hetzner or DigitalOcean, but others run on independent servers and smaller providers.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces One of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases
    Morning Crypto Report: Mt. Gox Halloween Deadline Haunts Bitcoin at $111,000, XRP in Focus as Ripple Joins US Summit, $500 Million Binance Outflow Adds Fear
    Coinbase CEO Says It’s 'Never Too Late' to Enter Crypto
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Shows No Chances for $100,000? XRP Crash Stops, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wants $0.00001 Back

    Is cypherpunk "dead?"

    Decentralization is still the main thing causing tension in the crypto community. The old cypherpunk dream of a private, independent payment system is no longer at the center, and most of Web3 today runs on cloud giants like AWS.

    Advertisement

    But the XRP Ledger is not giving up on the idea. It is not so much about privacy — XRP is still pushing in that direction — but more about how strong it is when the internet itself is out. That is why the talk about XLS-50d resurfaced today.

    The XLS-50d proposal, which has not been put into action yet, says that validators should publish more details about where and how they operate. The idea is to avoid clusters inside the same cloud or data center and instead spread across different providers and countries.

    The proposal states that if too many validators go offline at once, consensus can pause for 256 ledgers — that is, about 12-20 minutes — before fallback systems recover.

    Consensus

    It is not ideal, but the AWS incident showed what that would look like in practice. Coinbase, which relies on AWS, went offline. XRPL, with validators spread across a bunch of different hosts, just kept working.

    Bitcoin and Ethereum have faced similar centralization concerns, with more than 30% of Bitcoin's hashrate now based in the U.S., and Ethereum staking dominated by Lido and big cloud operators. With that in mind, XRPL's uptime during the outage shows that more distribution makes a network harder to break.

    #XRPL #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 12:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) up 988% in Only 24 Hours: This Is Crucial
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 12:18
    Dogecoin Founder Sounds Unusual Alarm on Avalanche
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Orochi Network and SOOHO.IO to Build Stablecoin Cross-border Payment Infrastructure, Advancing RWA Adoption for Institutions
    Jupiter Launches Ultra V3 – The Ultimate Trading Engine for Solana
    London Gears Up for Zebu Live 2025, the Year’s Defining Web3 and Policy Summit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 13:18
    XRP Ledger Turns AWS Crash into Case for More Decentralization
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 12:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) up 988% in Only 24 Hours: This Is Crucial
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 12:18
    Dogecoin Founder Sounds Unusual Alarm on Avalanche
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all