    XRP Ledger Rise Continues as 40% Growth Hits Key Threshold for Price

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 22/02/2026 - 11:31
    XRP Ledger keeps on growing, with general activity on the network staying above average, but it has not yet translated to the price.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With successful transactions increasing by about 40% and recently surpassing a significant psychological threshold, XRP Ledger is displaying fresh indications of strength as on-chain activity keeps growing. This increase, which is indicative of increasing network usage, supports the idea that despite general market uncertainty regarding XRP's price action, the ledger is about to enter a more active phase.

    XRP's network is consistent, price is not

    The consistent increase in successful transactions carried out on the network is one of the most obvious indicators. A significant rise in operational demand is evident from recent data, which shows daily transaction counts approaching the 2.5 million mark. This measure is important because it accounts for actual ledger usage, including payments, transfers and application activity as opposed to just speculative market activity.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A steady rise in this area usually denotes stronger baseline participation from users and services based on XRP infrastructure as well as better ecosystem health. From a structural perspective, the ledger seems to be reliable and effective. The fact that transaction success rates are still high indicates that the network can manage higher loads without experiencing significant congestion or interruptions.

    With the asset trading below multiple significant moving averages, XRP's price action is still following a bearish medium-term trend. Nonetheless, it is worthwhile to observe the disconnect between price performance and network activity. As infrastructure usage increases before capital inflows, on-chain metrics frequently start to strengthen before the price responds.

    Demand is present

    Although the network itself is still growing in the background, sellers may be losing steam, as evidenced by the recent stabilization following a steep decline. Increasingly successful transactions frequently offer early indicators of underlying demand, but they do not ensure an instant breakout.

    The market may move in the direction of a more positive outlook if transaction activity stays high and the price starts to reclaim important resistance zones. As of right now, the data suggests a network that is growing more robust and active, providing a generally positive backdrop while the market awaits price confirmation.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
