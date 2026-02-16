AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRP Ledger Grows 20% in Transactions Per Ledger: Boosting Institutional Liquidity Metrics

By Arman Shirinyan
Mon, 16/02/2026 - 13:06
XRP's network is growing substantially, with average transaction count slowly crawling up.
Advertisement
XRP Ledger Grows 20% in Transactions Per Ledger: Boosting Institutional Liquidity Metrics
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Over the past month, there has been a noticeable increase in activity on XRP Ledger, with an average of about 20% more transactions processed per ledger. At a time when market participants are closely monitoring XRP's wider recovery attempts, this growth suggests renewed increase in network usage, which could point to better liquidity conditions and stronger infrastructure utilization.

Leveling field

According to on-chain data, the transaction density per ledger increased gradually between the middle of January and the beginning of February before leveling off at higher levels. More transactions per ledger typically mean that settlement flows are more active, and that the network is used more frequently for payments, transfers and liquidity.

Article image
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

The price performance of XRP, however, paints a contradictory picture. A recent steep sell-off in XRP caused the price to momentarily drop below important technical support on the chart, before buyers intervened to produce a relief bounce. 

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: Europe Leads Ripple USD Activity on XRP Ledger, Dormant Ethereum Wallet With 6,335x Profit Fails 1 ETH Deposit, Solana Records $31 Million Weekly ETF Inflows Amid 'Buoyant' Sentiment 50 Million XRPs Sold in Less Than 24 Hours

Even after a short-term recovery, the asset is still trading below major moving averages, indicating that broader bearish pressure is still present. The asset has since stabilized around the $1.45-$1.50 region.

Advertisement

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sun, 02/15/2026 - 08:16
SBI Doesn't Hold $10B in XRP, CEO Says
ByAlex Dovbnya

Although network usage is improving, the discrepancy between weaker price action and increasing on-chain activity indicates that speculative sentiment on the spot and derivatives markets is still cautious. Even when short-term traders stay defensive, institutional flows and payment infrastructure activity can increase, particularly following erratic drawdowns.

Long-term network growth

Long-term growth in transactions per ledger may help maintain liquidity conditions and boost trust among major market players, particularly if the institutional adoption of XRP settlement solutions and payment corridors keeps growing. To verify a more robust recovery, the price must still regain significant resistance areas close to descending trend lines and moving averages.

Advertisement

In the meantime, XRP might keep going through a corrective phase, in which traders leaving prior positions will push rebounds. Investors should expect ongoing volatility in the near future, as the price tries to level off and network fundamentals progressively get stronger.

#XRP #XRP Ledger
Advertisement

Related articles

NewsCrypto News Digest
Feb 16, 2026 - 12:56
Morning Crypto Report: Europe Leads Ripple USD Activity on XRP Ledger, Dormant Ethereum Wallet With 6,335x Profit Fails 1 ETH Deposit, Solana Records $31 Million Weekly ETF Inflows Amid 'Buoyant' Sentiment
ByGamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 12:18
XRPL Validator: Privacy Upgrades for XRP-Issued Assets Could Boost Adoption
ByTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 13:06
XRP Ledger Grows 20% in Transactions Per Ledger: Boosting Institutional Liquidity Metrics
Arman Shirinyan
News, Crypto News Digest
Feb 16, 2026 - 12:56
Morning Crypto Report: Europe Leads Ripple USD Activity on XRP Ledger, Dormant Ethereum Wallet With 6,335x Profit Fails 1 ETH Deposit, Solana Records $31 Million Weekly ETF Inflows Amid 'Buoyant' Sentiment
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 12:18
XRPL Validator: Privacy Upgrades for XRP-Issued Assets Could Boost Adoption
Tomiwabold Olajide
Show all