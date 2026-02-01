AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Ledger Breaks Historical Record as XRP Price Paints 'Number of the Beast'

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 1/02/2026 - 10:10
    XRP is painting a grim signal in addition to the number of the beast.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Even as activity on XRP Ledger itself soars to previously unheard-of heights, the XRP market is currently going through one of its most turbulent periods in recent months. For both traders and long-term holders, this discrepancy between on-chain growth and price performance is creating a perplexing environment.

    XRP Ledger recovers

    According to recent XRP Ledger data, the network's payment activity has reached an all-time high, with nearly 1.9 million transactions per day between accounts. This accomplishment sets a record for the network and demonstrates that, in spite of market volatility, real usage and transactional demand are still rising. The spike supports the notion that XRP infrastructure is still being used actively, since it indicates significant activity from big players and automated payment flows.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    From a usage perspective, the ledger presents a bullish picture, but the price action of XRP reveals a completely different picture. The asset has experienced a severe breakdown, continuing its multi-month decline and slipping beneath important support zones. XRP recently fell below the lower edge of its descending channel on the chart, which increased selling pressure. Now price action is getting close to levels not seen since the beginning of the last rally cycle.

    XRP in fluctuation

    A startling technical coincidence has also been observed by traders: XRP briefly fluctuated around levels that resembled the so-called number of the beast, as the sharp decline forced prices toward the mid-$1.60 area.

    The move, though symbolic rather than technical, captures the strength of the sell-off that is currently dominating sentiment. Major moving averages, which are all sloping downward and serving as dynamic resistance, are still XRP's biggest problem. Every attempt at recovery has been swiftly thwarted, demonstrating that sellers still have control over the course of the market.

    XRP runs the risk of continuing its decline unless buyers intervene forcefully and take back the $1.90-$2.00 range. Long-term fundamentals are encouraged by increasing ledger activity, but short-term price momentum still favors bears. For the time being, traders should get ready for more volatility and the potential for another breakdown if the current support does not hold.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
