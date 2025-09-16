XRP Just Created New Death Cross, $3 Level to Watch Now

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has created a new death cross following recent market selling pressure, albeit on the short-term chart, the hourly time frame.

A death cross, which occurs when the short term moving average — such as the 50 MA — falls below the long term MA, has recently appeared on the XRP hourly chart. This comes after XRP formed a golden cross on its four-hour chart, as reported by U.Today.

XRP rose for six days from Sept. 6 to reach a high of $3.187 on Sept. 13. This bullish pressure caused XRP to create a golden cross (the reverse of death cross) on its four-hour chart; however, an interesting twist appeared with the market being overbought, and XRP began to decline.

XRP fell for two days in a row, dropping from a high of $3.187 on Sept. 13 to a low of $2.95 on Sept. 15 before it slightly rebounded.

$3 level now important

Bears pulled XRP below $3 (the daily SMA 50) in yesterday and today's sessions, thwarting bulls' attempts to flip this level into short-term support.

As it stands, bulls continue to make efforts in this regard; the good news is that they have not given up ground as XRP has returned once again above $3 after dropping to an intraday low of $2.96.

At press time, XRP was up 1.11% in the last 24 hours to $3.03, as the markets rebounded ahead of the Fed interest rate decision on Sept. 17.

Going forward, XRP will be watched to see if it can sustain above $3 and flip this level into support, which might reignite bullish momentum to target highs of $3.18, $3.38 and $3.66 ahead of $4.

In positive news, the REX-Osprey XRPR ETF is expected to launch this week.