Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Just Created New Death Cross, $3 Level to Watch Now

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 16/09/2025 - 13:09
    XRP produces death cross, but all hope is not lost
    Advertisement
    XRP Just Created New Death Cross, $3 Level to Watch Now
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has created a new death cross following recent market selling pressure, albeit on the short-term chart, the hourly time frame.

    Advertisement

    A death cross, which occurs when the short term moving average — such as the 50 MA — falls below the long term MA, has recently appeared on the XRP hourly chart. This comes after XRP formed a golden cross on its four-hour chart, as reported by U.Today.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    XRP rose for six days from Sept. 6 to reach a high of $3.187 on Sept. 13. This bullish pressure caused XRP to create a golden cross (the reverse of death cross) on its four-hour chart; however, an interesting twist appeared with the market being overbought, and XRP began to decline.

    HOT Stories
    XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Teases DC Appearance
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Needs One Push for $150,000, XRP Lost $3 Again, Dogecoin (DOGE) Biggest $0.30 Crash From July
    XRP Price Sees New Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Crashes 70% in Key Metric, Dogecoin On Verge of Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 09/14/2025 - 10:28
    XRP Creates New Golden Cross, What to Watch Now
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    XRP fell for two days in a row, dropping from a high of $3.187 on Sept. 13 to a low of $2.95 on Sept. 15 before it slightly rebounded.

    $3 level now important

    Bears pulled XRP below $3 (the daily SMA 50) in yesterday and today's sessions, thwarting bulls' attempts to flip this level into short-term support.

    As it stands, bulls continue to make efforts in this regard; the good news is that they have not given up ground as XRP has returned once again above $3 after dropping to an intraday low of $2.96.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/15/2025 - 21:28
    XRP Buy Signal Suggests Massive Price Bounce is Coming
    ByCaroline Amosun

    At press time, XRP was up 1.11% in the last 24 hours to $3.03, as the markets rebounded ahead of the Fed interest rate decision on Sept. 17.

    Going forward, XRP will be watched to see if it can sustain above $3 and flip this level into support, which might reignite bullish momentum to target highs of $3.18, $3.38 and $3.66 ahead of $4.

    In positive news, the REX-Osprey XRPR ETF is expected to launch this week.

    #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 16, 2025 - 13:00
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 16
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Sep 16, 2025 - 12:57
    XRP Price Prediction for September 16
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tim Draper and a host of Visionary Global Industry Leaders announced in the line up to Speak at Cardano Summit 2025
    R0AR Launches BuyBack Vault: Bringing 1R0R to R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 13:09
    XRP Just Created New Death Cross, $3 Level to Watch Now
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 16, 2025 - 13:00
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 16
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 16, 2025 - 12:57
    XRP Price Prediction for September 16
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all