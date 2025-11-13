Advertisement
    XRP in One Billion Club, Again

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 12:22
    XRP's current placement on the market is slightly better than it used to be, which immediately reflected in the payments volume on the network.
    XRP in One Billion Club, Again
    XRP's payment volume has risen back above the billion-dollar mark, which it usually returns to when network activity picks up. More than 1.12 billion XRP were transferred in a single day, according to on-chain data indicating another increase in utility-driven transfers as opposed to speculative wash activity. After weeks of drift, the chart is now finally beginning to show signs of life.

    XRP's key data point

    This is the type of data point that the market typically ignores until it starts bleeding into price action. XRP is still technically trapped beneath its heavier moving averages. Both the 50-day and 100-day MAs are skewed bearish, and the 200-day line is exerting pressure on the price. The structural issue is that as soon as a respectable bounce encounters these trend resistances, it is capped. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Although the recent shift from the $2.30 region to $2.50 produced a brief higher low, the overall trend is still corrective. Every rally is merely a counter-trend move until XRP convincingly breaks the descending structure from the September highs. However, the market situation is not as dire as the chart might imply. A slightly different story is told by the on-chain side.

    Throughout late October and early November, the volume of payments has increased, steadily surpassing the one billion threshold twice in the past two weeks. High throughput typically indicates organic activity or real transfers rather than panic selling — if there is not a corresponding price collapse. It also suggests that even in times of uncertain sentiment, demand for settlement is steady. 

    Network's shape

    Inflow behavior is the crucial component that is lacking, and XRP appears to be in good shape in this regard. There were no unusual increases in exchange deposits or indications that whales were preparing to unload. If anything, the on-chain pattern points to sideways accumulation as opposed to distribution. This is consistent with price behavior following each breakdown attempt: buyers absorb sellers and push the price down, and it works sharply. 

    The conclusion is straightforward: while XRP is not yet experiencing a bullish trend, the network is still very much alive. If the overall state of the market changes, a solid holder base and high payment volume offer a basis for reversal. The chart only needs the breakout to match the billion+ activity, which indicates the utility is still present.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
