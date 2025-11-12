Breaking: US Spot XRP ETF Officially Gets Listing Notice

According to Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas, the Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) has received an official listing notice from Nasdaq, which means the process to make it publicly tradable is finalized.

Nasdaq issues an official listing notice when it receives and approves a security for listing.

This is a regulatory and operational confirmation that the ETF is cleared for trading on the exchange.

The listing notice essentially signals to brokers, institutions, and retail investors that they can start trading this product starting from the "effective date."

Key date for XRP holders

This means that XRPC will be tradable on Nasdaq starting November 13. This will be the first "pure" spot XRP ETF in the US.

However, a slew of similar products from the likes of Franklin Templeton and Bitwise are also in the pipeline.