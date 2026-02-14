AdvertisementAdvert.
XRP ETFs See Lowest Weekly Inflow Since Launch

By Caroline Amosun
Sat, 14/02/2026 - 11:54
XRP ETFs have seen weak performances over the past week, hence, they have closed the week with a pretty poor record of inflows, as only $7.65 million were seen during the week.
The U.S. spot XRP ETF has continued to respond to the broad crypto market slowdown as they have seen multiple days of little-to-no capital intake.

Following the slow momentum, the XRP funds have now recorded their weakest weekly capital intake since launch, although the XRP price had begun to see mild resurgence toward the end of the week.

According to data from SosoValue, the XRP ETFs have recorded a weekly total net inflows of $7.65 million as of Feb. 13.

While the XRP ETFs saw $4.50 million in daily net inflows as of the same day, the new capital intake had helped to offset earlier outflows during the week.

XRP ETFs maintain $1 billion milestone despite weak performances

It is important to note that the total net assets across all the XRP funds still stand above the $1 billion mark despite the muted weekly performance.

While trading activity had also remained strong, with the total value traded that day sitting at $19.69 million, it appears that the weak capital injection has only signaled cooling momentum rather than a broad institutional exit.

Nonetheless, XRP has shown strength in its trading price as of the end of the week, showing gains of about 5.54% over the last 24 hours and trading at $1.44 as of writing time. 

Bitwise dominates amid weakening momentum 

Following the mild inflows seen during the last trading session, the data further showed that the Bitwise XRP ETF led the inflows with $2.52 million.

Franklin Templeton followed closely as its XRP ETF saw about a $1.53 million inflow, while Canary Capital’s fund recorded roughly $449,650 in new capital.

On the other hand, XRP ETFs issued by 21Shares and Grayscale Investments posted no daily inflows for the day.

#XRP #Spot XRP ETF #Bitwise
