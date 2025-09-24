XRP ETF Approval Clock Ticks Down With Decision Dates Revealed

Amendments for spot crypto ETFs are arriving at the SEC this week, as reported by Nate Geraci. These are the polished versions regulators demanded after July's rule changes. Once in, the SEC will move to the ruling phase.

Advertisement

The calendar is a bit of a mess. Oct. 18 is when Grayscale's XRP ETF decision is coming out, with 21Shares following on the 19th, Bitwise on the 20th, CoinShares and Canary Capital on the 23rd and WisdomTree on the 24th.

Five rulings in seven days will decide whether XRP gets the same regulated entry point that Bitcoin and Ethereum already have.

Final wave of amendments could be filed by end of this week on various spot crypto ETFs incl xrp & sol…



“Those filings are pretty far along in the review process."



Countdown to launch is on.



via @Reuters pic.twitter.com/GBLExiqmCG — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 24, 2025

Investors do not have to imagine the structure. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF is already trading on the CBOE at $23.59, slipping below the $24 handle after a brief strength in the market. The holdings data shows $15.4 million in direct XRP (49.6% of assets), $12.9 million in CoinShares' physical XRP (41.8%) and $3 million in subsidiary exposure (9.7%).

Advertisement

A negative cash line of $544,000 shows how the product works, but the overall allocation is simple: almost the entire fund is pinned to XRP.

What does that all mean for XRP?

If XRP gets the green light, we will see a shift from retail-heavy flows to institutional money that has been waiting for a compliant wrapper.

If those are rejected, the token's years-long deadlock with U.S. regulators would continue. Either way, the timeline is now clear: the countdown ends in October, and the outcome will set the direction for XRP investments for many years to come.