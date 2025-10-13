AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    CME Group's XRP Options Go Live

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 18:02
    XRP gets another institutional boost with the launch of CME Group's options
    Advertisement
    CME Group's XRP Options Go Live
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Chicago-based trading behemoth CME Group has announced that XRP options are now officially live. 

    Advertisement

    The same product has also been launched for Solana, another top 10 altcoin.

    Earlier this year, CME Group launched regulated futures contracts on XRP and SOL. 

    The options on these futures were then announced in September to much fanfare. 

    Advertisement

    How the options work 

    An options or futures contract gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a certain futures contract at a specified strike price. 

    In this particular case, the option is based on a futures contract on XRP (or SOL). 

    The newly launched options are available in both standard and micro sizes. 

    #CME Group news
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 16:32
    AI Coins Rallying Today: Best Performers
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 16:25
    XRP Forms Death Cross Versus Bitcoin, Bulls on the Verge of Drop to $2
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi
    Tapbit Delivers a Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 18:02
    CME Group's XRP Options Go Live
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 16:32
    AI Coins Rallying Today: Best Performers
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 16:25
    XRP Forms Death Cross Versus Bitcoin, Bulls on the Verge of Drop to $2
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all