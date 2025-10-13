CME Group's XRP Options Go Live

Chicago-based trading behemoth CME Group has announced that XRP options are now officially live.

The same product has also been launched for Solana, another top 10 altcoin.

Earlier this year, CME Group launched regulated futures contracts on XRP and SOL.

The options on these futures were then announced in September to much fanfare.

How the options work

An options or futures contract gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a certain futures contract at a specified strike price.

In this particular case, the option is based on a futures contract on XRP (or SOL).

The newly launched options are available in both standard and micro sizes.