XRP Could Rally 71% After Breakout, Weekly Chart Signals

Crypto analyst Steph is Crypto points to a setup on the XRP weekly chart that might yield a 71% rise if validated.

Steph is Crypto highlights a triangle setup on the XRP weekly chart, a breakout confirmation of which might yield as much as 71.15% gains, potentially pushing XRP above $3.40.

XRP reversed four straight weeks of drop, posting a green candlestick on the weekly chart. At the time of writing, XRP was up 7.18% in the last 24 hours to $2.02, and 9.17% in seven days.

In a separate tweet, Steph is Crypto highlighted that XRP just completed 393 days of sideways accumulation, which is the same duration seen before the 2017 breakout. Back then, the price chopped, compressed and bored everyone out before expanding aggressively, the analyst said, adding that XRP is showing early breakout behavior.

XRP reclaims $2

XRP rose above $2 on Friday for the first time since mid-December, extending a strong start to 2026.

XRP saw sharp increases on Friday and Saturday, extending its rebound from the Jan. 1 low of $1.82. XRP rose from $1.86 to $2.05 on Friday, Saturday saw a sharp surge to a high of $2.13 before the price slightly declined.

XRP's price surge is driven by broader optimism in the markets and steady ETF inflows. U.S. spot XRP ETFs saw inflows of $13.59 million on Jan. 2, totaling $1.18 billion since launch.

The price jump also comes following SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw’s departure, which some market participants viewed as clearing the way for a more crypto-friendly policy stance.

Crenshaw, a vocal crypto spot ETF skeptic, had opposed the SEC's decision to drop its appeal in the Ripple case, according to market commentary.

Major resistance is seen at the daily MA 50 at $2.01; a sustained breakout above this key level might open the pathway for bigger gains, with XRP potentially surpassing $3.