XRP Buyers Defend Most Major 200-Week Price Average: Can It Be Bottom of 2026?

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Sun, 8/02/2026 - 11:34
XRP touches its 200-week moving average at $1.41 after a brutal retrace from $3.6 - if this level holds, the supercycle theory for XRP remains alive despite the bear market optics.
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has returned to its 200-week moving average near $1.41 according to TradingView, a level that now acts as the cycle’s structural pivot. After an aggressive drop from the $3.3-$3.6 zone with no weekly base built above, the speed of the retrace was inevitable. 

Now, XRP is testing - not reclaiming - this long-term line, with candle bodies closing flat along it. This isn’t bounce behavior, but it’s also not collapse. 

Article image
XRP/USD by TradingView

As long as price holds and reclaims this level on a weekly close, the broader supercycle narrative remains valid. Below it, unfinished business from the prior accumulation phase could pull the XRP price back to $1 or lower.

XRP Defies Market Bearishness with $45M in Weekly ETF Inflows Ripple Invited to White House, Peter Brandt Calls Out Bitcoin Manipulation, Musk Endorses Dogecoin, Vitalik Buterin Dumps Ethereum — Top Weekly Crypto News

XRP is back to the point that'll determine if the cryptocurrency is now in a recovery mode or a longer correction cycle, and the problem for buyers is that the current behavior isn't a victory bounce. It's acceptance testing. 

Why did XRP lose 30% in one weekly candle? 

The $1.6-$2 zone tells the story. It helped support the distribution, but then it failed to produce a higher low, flipped to resistance, and the price of XRP didn't spend time reclaiming it. Until the week closes above the 200-week average, any upside is just corrective, with $2.4 and then $3 acting like barriers, not the open road.

Because of that, the drop felt fast and deep. The last impulse was vertical, and XRP ended up with very little developed weekly base above the 200-week average. When the distribution range of $3.3-$3.6 broke down, there wasn't much established price structure for XRP to catch the price on the way back.

If the 200-week average breaks, the next defined weekly demand is about $1 from both a technical and fundamental point of view. 

#XRP News #Ripple News #XRP
