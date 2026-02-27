AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Gensler Allegedly Admits He Was Wrong About Ripple

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 27/02/2026 - 19:33
    Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler has allegedly apologized to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse..
    Advertisement
    Gensler Allegedly Admits He Was Wrong About Ripple
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse allegedly revealed that former SEC Chair Gary Gensler had personally apologized for his agency's multi-year battle against crypto. 

    Advertisement

    Notably, the rumored encounter took place at the White House, which was "kind of weird," according to Garlinghouse.  

    A surprising meeting 

    According to Garlinghouse, the exchange occurred during a recent high-level briefing on digital asset policy. 

    HOT Stories
    Wikipedia Co-Founder: No One Is Using Bitcoin as Money XRP-Friendly SBI to Launch Japan Stablecoin in Q2, Ethereum May 'Flip' Bitcoin in Five Years Amid Quantum Threat, Cardano's USDC Eyes Two-Day Deadline: Morning Crypto Report

    Gensler, who stepped down from his role at the SEC in early 2025, allegedly approached the Ripple boss at the end of the session. 

    Advertisement

    'He comes up to me, and he says 'Sorry,'" Garlinghouse told the cheering crowd in Sydney that he received an apology at the White House. However, it was not clear whether Garlinghouse was actually referring to Gensler, as some fresh reporting indicates. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/27/2026 - 15:45
    Ripple Mints 20 Million RLUSD on Ethereum to Bolster Stablecoin Liquidity
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Gensle's tenure was, of course, defined by a "regulation by enforcement" strategy. The former SEC boss has repeatedly opined that virtually all digital assets could be potentially classified as securities. 

    Advertisement

    Ripple, however, famously fought back and managed to secure a landmark ruling in 2023 that XRP is not, in and of itself, a security.

    The reported apology follows years of public vitriol between the two figures. 

    Garlinghouse has previously labeled Gensler a "political liability" and an "autocrat." 

    The former SEC boss frequently compared the crypto market to the "Wild West" that is rife with fraud and non-compliance.

    The legal battle officially ended in early 2025, with the SEC dropping its appeal. The much-awaited legal clarity made it possible for Ripple to substantially expand its operations. 

    Gensler has yet to comment on the rumored private exchange. 

    However, it is worth noting that it was former SEC Chair Jay Clayton who actually brought the lawsuit against Ripple in the first place. 

    #Ripple News #Gary Gensler
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 18:11
    SBI President Pushes for XRP Ledger Support
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 16:42
    Quantum Computing Risk to Cryptos, Ledger CTO Flags Key Vulnerability
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 19:33
    Gensler Allegedly Admits He Was Wrong About Ripple
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 18:11
    SBI President Pushes for XRP Ledger Support
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 16:42
    Quantum Computing Risk to Cryptos, Ledger CTO Flags Key Vulnerability
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all