AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Bulls in Flames Amid 1,155% Liquidation Imbalance

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 4/10/2025 - 10:37
    XRP bulls betting big on asset's continued upsurge
    Advertisement
    XRP Bulls in Flames Amid 1,155% Liquidation Imbalance
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite the recent rally that saw XRP record daily gains of over 5%, the market is gradually slowing down, seeing its liquidation activity over the last four hours turn in favor of bears, according to data from CoinGlass.

    Advertisement

    While XRP has become a major topic of debate across the crypto community considering optimism for its predicted rally during the “Uptober” season and the growing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF decisions, it appears that momentum is gradually cooling down.

    The data shows that XRP traders have barely participated in its derivatives market in the last four hours, with only $126.83K worth of XRP positions being wiped out during the period.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will Uptober Ignite SHIB Breakout?
    October Outlook: Bitcoin’s Seasonality, Macro Trends, Gold Correlation, and ETF Bonanza
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH): Catastrophic Scenario? XRP Starts $4 Path, Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.000013 Not Reached
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms First Golden Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Downtrend Ending, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $120,000, Eyes New ATH — Crypto News Digest

    However, the mild liquidation trend was heavier on the side of XRP bulls as traders who opened long positions suffered the most losses with $117,470 in longs aggressively wiped out, while short traders only catered for just $9,360 out of the total liquidation.

    Advertisement

    Is XRP rally over?

    The outsized liquidation trend witnessed during the period has seen XRP record a huge 1,155% liquidation imbalance as more traders have placed more bets in anticipation for a higher price surge for XRP.

    Although the one-sided liquidation activity has happened in favor of bearish traders, the fact still remains that the activity highlights the renewed bullish sentiment driving XRP since the start of “Uptober,” as traders continue to bet for its upsurge regardless of the mid-hour dips.

    Notably, the 1,155% liquidation imbalance is one of those extreme gaps that rarely passes unnoticed on the market. While the trend has sparked a bit of fear among traders as bears appeared to have won the liquidation session, analysts have predicted that the trend tends to position short-sellers for high vulnerability to a sharp squeeze if XRP returns to upside in the near hour.

    While XRP still maintains a close above the $3 mark, its price has shown a slight reversal with a 1.26% decline over the last day. Hence, market watchers are curiously observing if the next move will show whether longs can rebuild and take advantage against bear traders or deeper liquidations are yet to set in.

    #XRP #XRP ETF #XRP Price Prediction #Uptober
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 10:18
    XRP ETFs Approval Countdown Continues With Key Clarification Made
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 9:25
    Solana ETF Sees Zero Net Flows for 2 Consecutive Days
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    What Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and How to Mine Bitcoin Cash
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 10:37
    XRP Bulls in Flames Amid 1,155% Liquidation Imbalance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 10:18
    XRP ETFs Approval Countdown Continues With Key Clarification Made
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 9:25
    Solana ETF Sees Zero Net Flows for 2 Consecutive Days
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all