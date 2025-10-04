1,585,922,424 XRP in 24 Hours: Why Did It Skyrocket?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Recent ledger data indicates that XRP has experienced a sharp increase in on-chain activity, with payment volume soaring to 1.58 billion XRP in a single day. The market is speculating about the potential implications of this abrupt increase in payments from one account to another, which indicates renewed momentum in network utility.

XRP payments gain traction

In addition to being traded on exchanges, the payment volume metric measures the amount of XRP that is actually being used within RippleNet and other payment rails. This kind of spike is typically the result of increased institutional or settlement activity, as such large-scale surges are rarely explained by smaller retail movements. This shows that big players might be resuming or increasing their use of XRP for actual payment processes.

By overcoming several resistances that had previously restrained its growth, XRP is demonstrating resilience on the price chart. The asset recently showed technical strength that corresponds to the on-chain payment spike by moving above the 26 and 50 EMAs. Strong network activity has historically boosted XRP breakouts, and we are starting to observe that now.

XRP's payment-driven movement

What does this mean for the future? If the volume of payments stays high, it may create a new story about XRP’s use in utility-driven payments. This, along with the historically positive trend for cryptocurrency markets in October, which is commonly known as Uptober, could pave the way for long-term growth.

Advertisement

But there are restrictions. Payment increases may indicate internal rebalancing or one-time sizable transfers, rather than always resulting in a direct increase in price. In order to determine whether volumes stay high or return to baseline, traders will be closely monitoring the situation.

The ability of XRP to maintain above $3.00 will be crucial in the near future. Longer-term recovery may become possible with a robust continuation above the present resistance zones, particularly if on-chain activity remains stable at these levels.

This increase in daily transactions of 1.58 billion XRP could indicate that the market is preparing for a larger breakout, or it could be a brief flare before a retracement.