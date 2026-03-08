AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Bollinger Bands Reach Critical Squeeze: Calm Before the Storm?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 8/03/2026 - 14:17
    As XRP's Bollinger Bands reach a "squeeze" last seen before January's 25% rally, the market braces for impact from the March 11 CPI release and the upcoming FOMC meeting.
    Advertisement
    XRP Bollinger Bands Reach Critical Squeeze: Calm Before the Storm?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    By the end of the first week of March, a classic situation appeared on the XRP price chart that market participants call a Bollinger Bands squeeze, as presented by TradingView.

    Advertisement

    Bollinger Bands measure volatility. When the upper and lower boundaries move as close to each other as possible, as seen now on the right side of the chart, it signals extremely low volatility. The logic of the market is that periods of low volatility are always followed by periods of high activity. The more the bands compress, the stronger the following impulse usually becomes.

    How CPI and FOMC in March could impact XRP price

    It is visible that the price is trapped in a narrow range, around $1.32-$1.46 per XRP. This is the classic calm before the storm. A similar compression, for example, led to a rapid increase in the price of XRP in January this year, when the price rose by more than 25%.

    HOT Stories
    Former Ripple Senior Engineer Breaks Silence on Failed Project Codius, Bitcoin Becomes Green for March, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Max Pain May Be 'Blessing in Disguise' — Morning Crypto Report Bessent Meets Bukele to Talk Crypto

    However, it is important to remember that a breakout from the squeeze can occur in either direction, upward or downward. Right now the price is located very close to the middle line. On the daily chart, consolidation above it would be a bullish signal, while consolidation below it would be bearish.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP-USD Daily Chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingView

    At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is in a neutral zone, which means the asset is neither oversold nor overbought. This means there is room for movement in both directions.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 03/07/2026 - 21:00
    XRP Derivatives Spike 1,185% on CEX as Traders Eye Next Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    It is also interesting that this Bollinger squeeze is forming just as potential triggers approach. The FOMC decision on March 17-18 and the February CPI release on March 11 are extremely important macroeconomic events. These events may become the trigger that temporarily brings volatility back to XRP and the broader cryptocurrency market.

    Advertisement

    What can be expected in the near future is a rapid increase in trading volume and a breakout of the price beyond the current narrow corridor.

    Target levels for XRP right now are the $1.60 area and above in case of an upward breakout. If the breakout occurs downward, support is located around the $1.10-$1.20 range.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 14:04
    137% in Bitcoin Spot Market Flow: Volatility Spikes as BTC Loses $70,000
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Mar 8, 2026 - 13:38
    Former Ripple Senior Engineer Breaks Silence on Failed Project Codius, Bitcoin Becomes Green for March, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Max Pain May Be 'Blessing in Disguise' — Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 14:17
    XRP Bollinger Bands Reach Critical Squeeze: Calm Before the Storm?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 14:04
    137% in Bitcoin Spot Market Flow: Volatility Spikes as BTC Loses $70,000
    Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 13:38
    Former Ripple Senior Engineer Breaks Silence on Failed Project Codius, Bitcoin Becomes Green for March, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Max Pain May Be 'Blessing in Disguise' — Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all