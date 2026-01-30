AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Bloodbath Nearly Liquidates $35 Million Whale Position: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 9:37
    A whale once $61 million in profit now teeters on the edge. With XRP nearing liquidation and no margin left, wallet 0x9ee's collapse could be the biggest wipeout of 2026 yet.
    XRP Bloodbath Nearly Liquidates $35 Million Whale Position: Details
    One of the most infamous whales on-chain of late 2025, the entity behind wallet "0x9ee", just dodged a bullet when a potential $34.5 million liquidation flashed red as XRP cratered toward $1.66. The position barely survived — but only just — after being partially liquidated across both XRP and ETH longs, and entirely wiped out on a high-leverage HYPE bet.

    This is the same whale known in some circles as the "Anti-CZ," infamous for a 3x short against ASTER right after the Binance founder's endorsement. Until recently, they were sitting on a $61 million unrealized profit. That number is now negative $13.46 million, and it is increasing.

    Source: Hyperbot

    The ETH long is sized at over $34 million, with 12,523 ETH bought in at $3,190.28 and now marked down to $2,723.5, dangerously close to its liquidation at $2,632. They'll have lost over $5.84 million here, and funding fees have taken another $3.33 million. 

    As for the XRP position, which has over 14.8 million tokens at a $2.29 entry, it is currently at $1.7441, with a liquidation zone just cents below at $1.666487. Unrealized loss is at $8.13 million, and funding costs are eroding a further $1.51 million.

    XRP price reaction: Trigger

    Both positions have gone far beyond the -250% unrealized PnL mark, which has led to massive margin consumption and locked up the full $2.4 million account value, leaving just $0 in free collateral. The whale's ROE is currently at -287.87%, with a leverage ratio of 24.58x, which is like a ticking time bomb.

    To make matters worse, the price of XRP dropped like a rock, plunging from $1.88 to a mere $1.72 in just a few hours, as seen on the charts. It looks like the market's going straight for liquidation levels.

    With the crypto market still trending risk-off, this whale might have one final decision to make: double down or fold before the market does it for them.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
