XRP Bloodbath Nearly Liquidates $35 Million Whale Position: Details

One of the most infamous whales on-chain of late 2025, the entity behind wallet "0x9ee" , just dodged a bullet when a potential $34.5 million liquidation flashed red as XRP cratered toward $1.66. The position barely survived — but only just — after being partially liquidated across both XRP and ETH longs, and entirely wiped out on a high-leverage HYPE bet.

This is the same whale known in some circles as the "Anti-CZ," infamous for a 3x short against ASTER right after the Binance founder's endorsement. Until recently, they were sitting on a $61 million unrealized profit. That number is now negative $13.46 million, and it is increasing.

The ETH long is sized at over $34 million, with 12,523 ETH bought in at $3,190.28 and now marked down to $2,723.5, dangerously close to its liquidation at $2,632. They'll have lost over $5.84 million here, and funding fees have taken another $3.33 million.

As for the XRP position, which has over 14.8 million tokens at a $2.29 entry, it is currently at $1.7441, with a liquidation zone just cents below at $1.666487. Unrealized loss is at $8.13 million, and funding costs are eroding a further $1.51 million.

XRP price reaction: Trigger

Both positions have gone far beyond the -250% unrealized PnL mark, which has led to massive margin consumption and locked up the full $2.4 million account value, leaving just $0 in free collateral. The whale's ROE is currently at -287.87%, with a leverage ratio of 24.58x, which is like a ticking time bomb.

To make matters worse, the price of XRP dropped like a rock, plunging from $1.88 to a mere $1.72 in just a few hours, as seen on the charts. It looks like the market's going straight for liquidation levels.

With the crypto market still trending risk-off, this whale might have one final decision to make: double down or fold before the market does it for them.