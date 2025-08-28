XRP Becomes Top 3 Coin on Major US Exchange Kraken's Top Crypto List

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Major U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has published a list of its top six most popular cryptos among customers. XRP is among those six, surpassing Solana and Binance Coin in this metric.

XRP beats other top altcoins on Kraken

According to a recent X post published by U.S.-based Kraken crypto trading platform, XRP now brags about getting on the top six list of most popular coins on it.

While the first two places are traditionally occupied by Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP follows ETH, getting ahead of such prominent assets as BNB and SOL.

Advertisement

Most popular on Kraken today 💜 pic.twitter.com/zXCb3emUIO — Kraken (@krakenfx) August 28, 2025

Massive XRP redistribution underway

According to data shared by CoinGecko and CryptoQuant this week, whale XRP flows have recently shifted into the negative area. A similar picture was to be observed at the start of the year, when XRP hit a local high and whales started to lock in their profits, initiating a massive XRP distribution.

Another positive thing is that XRP open interest (OI), a metric that measures the total value of outstanding XRP futures and options contracts, has soared to $8.11 billion, representing a substantial increase recently.

Meanwhile, after a 6% price jump this week, XRP has managed to reclaim the briefly lost $3 level and is currently trading there.