Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Becomes Top 3 Coin on Major US Exchange Kraken's Top Crypto List

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 14:32
    XRP has surpassed BNB and SOL as the most popular asset on Kraken
    Advertisement
    XRP Becomes Top 3 Coin on Major US Exchange Kraken's Top Crypto List
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Major U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has published a list of its top six most popular cryptos among customers. XRP is among those six, surpassing Solana and Binance Coin in this metric.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/28/2025 - 09:40
    Did Strategy's Saylor Just Make Elon Musk Reference for Bitcoin?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    XRP beats other top altcoins on Kraken

    According to a recent X post published by U.S.-based Kraken crypto trading platform, XRP now brags about getting on the top six list of most popular coins on it.

    HOT Stories
    Did Strategy's Saylor Just Make Elon Musk Reference for Bitcoin?
    RLUSD Becomes Key Collateral Tool on Aave’s Horizon Platform
    XRP: Emergency Price Break, Bitcoin (BTC): Losing $100,000 If This Breaks, New Ethereum (ETH) Height Next?
    Ripple CEO Presents His XRP Credit Card, BlackRock Buys Ethereum Dip, 500 Million Dogecoin Stuns Binance — Crypto News Digest

    While the first two places are traditionally occupied by Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP follows ETH, getting ahead of such prominent assets as BNB and SOL.

    Advertisement

    Massive XRP redistribution underway

    According to data shared by CoinGecko and CryptoQuant this week, whale XRP flows have recently shifted into the negative area. A similar picture was to be observed at the start of the year, when XRP hit a local high and whales started to lock in their profits, initiating a massive XRP distribution.

    Another positive thing is that XRP open interest (OI), a metric that measures the total value of outstanding XRP futures and options contracts, has soared to $8.11 billion, representing a substantial increase recently.

    Meanwhile, after a 6% price jump this week, XRP has managed to reclaim the briefly lost $3 level and is currently trading there.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:27
    Bitcoin Rare Indicator Signals Death Cross: Will History Repeat Itself?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:21
    SHIB Skyrockets 1,309% With Millions of SHIB Mysteriously Moved
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    DEAL Mining Introduces New Income Options for Crypto Newcomers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:32
    XRP Becomes Top 3 Coin on Major US Exchange Kraken's Top Crypto List
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:27
    Bitcoin Rare Indicator Signals Death Cross: Will History Repeat Itself?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:21
    SHIB Skyrockets 1,309% With Millions of SHIB Mysteriously Moved
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all