    XRP and Solana Hold Market as Crypto Funds Shed $288 Million

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 23/02/2026 - 14:39
    Crypto funds just recorded outflows for the fifth time in a row as XRP and Solana bucked the trend.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP and Solana managed to keep the inflow trend intact in the past week as crypto funds recorded their fifth sell-off. The digital currency ecosystem has extended its overall drawdown, forcing more bearish sentiment among institutional investors, a trend that was visible in the latest CoinShares report.

    XRP and Solana record inflows

    According to the data presented, the total recorded outflow hit $288 million, the fifth consecutive weekly decline. This record brings the cumulative outflow to $4 billion, and trading volume dropped to $17 billion, the lowest record since July 2025.

    The crypto fund sell-off was led by Bitcoin, which saw $215 million in outflows for the week. Ethereum also recorded a drawdown in institutional portfolios as it dropped $36.5 million overall. Other crypto products like Tron recorded $18.9 million in weekly outflow.

    This trend is visible in many blockchain ecosystems, as even XRPL activity dropped to its lowest level in 30 days.

    Despite this negative outlook, the attractiveness of XRP and Solana was made evident as they recorded mild inflows. While XRP saw $3.5 million inflows from institutional investors, Solana recorded $3.3 million. Although much smaller, Chainlink also contributed $1.2 million to the general capital inflow crypto funds recorded.

    In the wake of the crypto market rout, these mild inflows were insufficient to offset the record withdrawal of institutional investors.

    Market price outlook

    With the current outlook on the crypto market, the price outlook remains on many investors' watchlists. The Bitcoin price has lost a critical support level, with concern about a retracement to the $45,000 level.

    Altcoins are not faring any better, with massive drawdowns seen on Ethereum, Cardano, XRP, Binance Coin and even Tron.

    The crypto market is at a critical level, and inflows from institutional investors remain a major trend to track. Over the weekend, Bitdeer confirmed it has sold all its Bitcoin holdings, a move that precedes its push into other markets.

    In the meantime, the potential Bitcoin rebound can help alleviate market concerns.

    #XRP #Solana
