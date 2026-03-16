Breaking: Strategy Snaps Up $1.6 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC)

Strategy has just completed another massive Bitcoin purchase, adding over 22,000 BTC to its corporate treasury. The aggregate purchase price for this haul was a staggering $1.57 billion.

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Between March 9 and March 15, 2026, Strategy Inc. executed a massive accumulation phase, purchasing 22,337 Bitcoin.

According to the filing, the company managed to secure these assets at an average purchase price of $70,194 per BTC.

To bankroll this multi-billion-dollar acquisition, Strategy utilized its at-the-market (ATM) offering program to sell millions of shares of its own stock.

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Over the same week-long period, the company raised roughly $1.576 billion in net proceeds.

As of March 15, the company officially holds 761,068 BTC. The aggregate cost basis for this massive corporate treasury sits at $57.61 billion, bringing Strategy's lifetime average purchase price to $75,696 per Bitcoin.

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The MSTR stock is up more than 4% in pre-market trading. The recent rally is being fueled by Bitcoin's price recovery.

The stock is currently pushing up against local resistance in the $145.00 - $147.00 zone. It is attempting to form a higher low compared to the early March peak.