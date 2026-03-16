-93% for XRP Price Unlikely: Ripple CTO Emeritus, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Activates 37% Upside Scenario, Most Bitcoin Analysts Strongly Bullish: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

XRP: Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz addresses the likelihood of a 93% price drop to $0.31. While he views such a crash as unlikely, he warns that historical volatility makes it impossible to rule out entirely.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): The meme coin is eyeing a 37-40% upside scenario. Key resistance levels are identified at the weekly Bollinger Band ($0.00000738) and the 200-day moving average ($0.00000862) following a 12% gain last week.

Bitcoin (BTC): Sentiment has shifted to a "Strong Buy" by analysts, according to the CryptoQuant CEO, as BTC nears $74,000.

Crypto Market Outlook: Jerome Powell’s stance on the Fed rate on March 19 will likely determine if Bitcoin rallies past $75,000 or enters a cooling-off period.

Ripple’s David Schwartz on XRP: Is catastrophic drop to $0.31 possible?

David Schwartz, now Ripple CTO Emeritus, drew attention from the XRP community with his fresh comments about the price of the popular cryptocurrency, in the creation of which he played a huge role as one of the architects of the XRPL.

In response to a user’s question about the possibility of a catastrophic drop in price from $4 to the $0.25-$0.31 range per XRP, Schwartz said that such a scenario seems unlikely. But it cannot be completely ruled out.

It went up to $3 and then down to $0.20, so you can't really say that's not possible. I'd say that's unlikely, but I'd say that all the things that have actually happened to the price are unlikely too. Advertisement March 16, 2026

Supporting this argument is historical precedent. Schwartz reminded readers that, in the past, XRP’s price had already demonstrated extreme fluctuations, rising to the $3 level and then collapsing to $0.20. He also emphasized that many events that have already happened with the price in the past once seemed impossible.

In his view, current market prices reflect real investor expectations. If the market truly believed in inevitable growth, the price would not remain at its current low levels.

At the moment, XRP is trading around $1.47, showing moderate growth of nearly 2% since the start of the week and Monday.

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Shiba Inu (SHIB) rebounds: Why 40% rally is currently on the table

At the same time, another no less popular cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu (SHIB) — the hero of the 2021 bull run — continues to rise, maintaining the trend set at the beginning of last week. The token showed price growth in the period from March 9-15, adding 12.29% to its price, as per TradingView.

Now, SHIB opens Monday and the new week with a gain of 3.7% at the time of writing while, at the intraday peak today, this figure reached as much as 8%. For clarity, if last Monday SHIB opened trading at $0.00000527, today it has already set a new local price peak at $0.00000624.

The next likely resistance levels could be either the middle Bollinger Bands line on the weekly time frame, which is currently located at $0.00000738, about 20% above the current Shiba Inu price, or the 200-day moving average, also a historically strong and important level toward which the price tends to gravitate. This level is now at $0.00000862 and represents the potential for another 40% upside in the price of Shiba Inu.

SHIB/USDT Daily Chart, Source: TradingView

Such scenarios over the past year and three months are not something "out of pocket" because, after reaching its local peak in March 2024, the price of Shiba Inu only declined and in bursts, as now, showed sustained rallies.

For example, in 2025, it tried three times to cross the 200-day moving average. Therefore, theoretically, a 40% rise in Shiba Inu is not impossible. However, there is no fundamental data, and most likely the spot buying of SHIB is driven by something that is already priced in but not yet known to the broader market.

Bitcoin index hits "strong buy": CryptoQuant CEO

Against the backdrop of the current rise in Bitcoin’s price, which has already surpassed the $73,000 mark, a surge of optimism is being observed on the market. According to the latest data from the analysts’ consensus index, expert sentiment has sharply shifted toward bullish.

In particular, the indicator recorded a Strong Buy status based on the opinions of 22 leading analysts. Despite the local excitement, the overall monthly consensus remains in the neutral zone, indicating caution among large players during this rally.

Analyst Consensus Index, Source: CryptoQuant CEO Ki-Young Ju

The chart clearly shows the transition from bearish sentiment in February to dominant bullish sentiment in March, accompanied by the rise in price from $60,000 to $74,000, as we see now. CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju confirms the positive mood, stating that most Bitcoin analysts are extremely optimistic, which is also confirmed by capital flow data.

Still, caution is warranted, as the index is already in overbought territory, which may lead to local corrections before the next upward move.

Crypto Market Outlook: Will Jerome Powell’s rhetoric fuel or stall crypto rally?

The week has only just begun, but we are already seeing quite turbulent developments. Looking at the current picture, the next five business days on the market will be shaped by powerful factors such as the Federal Reserve meeting, arguably the main event of the week, as the market expects an interest rate decision this Wednesday.

The majority expectation among analysts is that the rate will be kept at its current level. The key driver may be the rhetoric of Chairman Jerome Powell. If it is soft, or what is commonly called "dovish," this would signal the continuation of Bitcoin’s rally above $75,000.

If the focus is on fighting inflation, meaning the possibility of rate hikes or a rejection of any cuts, then a correction becomes quite likely.

It is also important to monitor the behavior of ETF investors. Last week ended for Bitcoin ETFs with inflows of $767.33 million, marking the third consecutive week with such large inflows.

Should the trend continue this week, institutional support for Bitcoin’s rally in the form of real capital can also be expected.

Price levels to watch: