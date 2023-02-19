Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 19

Denys Serhiichuk
Can upcoming week become bullish for Cardano (ADA)?
ADA/USD
The market is trading sideways on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) keeps rising, going up by 1.37% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of Cardano (ADA) might have found local resistance at the $0.4078 mark. If buyers cannot break that point by the end of the day, a rollback may happen to the middle of the channel, around the $0.4050 zone.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Cardano (ADA) is returning to the resistance level formed by the false breakout.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 18

If the candle closes with no long wicks, the rate may move upward to the $0.42 zone next week.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

A similar situation is on the weekly chart as bulls have managed to seize the initiative after the bearish candle. Thus, the buying volume is rising, which means that there is a chance to see continued growth to the nearest resistance at $0.4377 by the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.4066 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

