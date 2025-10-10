AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    XPL Price Analysis for October 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 16:15
    Can traders expect bounce back of Plasma (XPL) to $0.70 mark?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are trying to seize the initiative in the second part of Friday, according to CoinStats.

    XPL chart by CoinStats

    XPL/USD

    The price of Plasma (XPL) has declined by 10% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is going down after a local support breakout of $0.7036. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the drop is likely to continue to new lows.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. In this case, traders should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's low. 

    If it happens below $0.70, traders may witness an ongoing correction.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is not clear enough, as XPL has been just listed on the exchange recently. However, if the weekly candle closes below $0.8282, traders might keep controlling the initiative on the market.

    XPL is trading at $0.6750 at press time.

    #XPL Price Analysis
