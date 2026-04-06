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    Winklevoss: $22.7 Trillion Fiat Expansion Is Massive Bitcoin Ad

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 6/04/2026 - 20:12
    The United States money supply has reached unprecedented levels, and prominent cryptocurrency advocates are pointing to the surging fiat expansion as the bullish catalyst for digital assets.
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    Winklevoss: $22.7 Trillion Fiat Expansion Is Massive Bitcoin Ad
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    Reacting to the report of the U.S. M2 money supply hitting a record $22.7 trillion, Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his take on the macroeconomic milestone.

    "Wow. Quite an advertising budget for Bitcoin," Winklevoss remarked.

    "Advertising budget" 

    M2 is a broad measure of the money supply that includes cash, checking deposits, and so on. By expanding the M2 supply, the Fed effectively dilutes the purchasing power of the existing dollars in circulation.

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    In contrast, Bitcoin has a hard-coded maximum supply of 21 million coins that can never be altered. Therefore, every time the government prints trillions of new dollars, it "advertises" the need for a fixed-supply asset amid growing inflation concerns. 

    Bitcoin's correlation with global M2

    Notably, there is a profound statistical correlation between Global M2 and the price of Bitcoin. Bitcoin acts as a highly sensitive liquidity sponge. 

    The flagship cryptocurrency's price movements track almost exactly with the ebb and flow of global fiat liquidity. This time around, BTC might play "catch-up" to gold's performance relative to fiat expansion. 

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