Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lose 81,000,000,000,000 Threshold?

Once more, Shiba Inu is perched on a cliff. The Exchange Reserve has been slightly increasing over the past 24 hours, currently at 81.49 trillion SHIB. Even though it is not a significant increase, it is still cause for concern because every increase in reserve results in more tokens being held on exchanges, which has historically been linked to more sell-side pressure.

Shiba Inu's momentum is gone

The asset's continued structural weakness is further supported by SHIB’s inability to maintain any momentum above its short-term moving averages. Tokens are slowly moving into exchanges rather than out, according to the Exchange Netflow metric, which recorded about 47.9 billion SHIB in positive flow. Generally speaking, positive netflows show that holders are preparing liquidity rather than purchases.

This trend, along with the poor state of SHIB’s price structure, increases the likelihood that the 81 trillion threshold will be lost if bearish flows continue. Price action concurs. SHIB is still significantly below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, according to the daily chart. The three are all sloping downward, which is a typical indicator of a long-term decline. None of these resistances were even slightly touched by the recent tiny bounce. Sellers intervened almost right away.

Going down even more?

There is potential for decline without even creating oversold conditions because the RSI is neutral and currently in the low 40s. The problem is the outflow stability. Over the past few days, outflows have been remarkably stable, and Exchange Outflow (Total) is slightly increasing (+2.9%). This stability is crucial because it indicates that long-term investors are not giving up.

Typically, when the structure of a meme coin collapses, inflows soar and outflows cease entirely. Here, that does not occur. Rather than panic-dumping, SHIB is displaying a pattern of controlled rotation. There is potential for a reversal window, given the combination of steadily increasing reserves and steady outflows. SHIB’s long-term foundation will not be lost if the general mood of the market shifts.