AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Wikipedia Co-Founder: No One Is Using Bitcoin as Money

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 27/02/2026 - 14:57
    Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales has come up with a blistering critique of Bitcoin.
    Advertisement
    Wikipedia Co-Founder: No One Is Using Bitcoin as Money
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales has once again taken aim at Bitcoin. 

    In a recent tweet, he stated that the world’s largest cryptocurrency is a “complete failure” as both a currency and a store of value. 

    As reported by U.Today, he previously predicted that it would eventually fade into a niche collectible priced under $10,000 by 2050.

    HOT Stories
    Wikipedia Co-Founder: No One Is Using Bitcoin as Money XRP-Friendly SBI to Launch Japan Stablecoin in Q2, Ethereum May 'Flip' Bitcoin in Five Years Amid Quantum Threat, Cardano's USDC Eyes Two-Day Deadline: Morning Crypto Report

    Dismantling pro-crypto arguments 

    Pushing back against the narrative that Bitcoin is on its way to becoming a global standard, Wales was blunt in his assessment of its current real-world utility.

    Advertisement

    "Bitcoin can't possibly lose 'global monetary consensus'—it doesn't have anything resembling global monetary consensus to lose," Wales stated. "Virtually no one is using it as money."

    To underscore his point, Wales pointed to El Salvador, the first country to formally adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, asserting that the nation has effectively "abandoned the concept as a failure."

    Wales also dismantled the popular crypto argument that a "hard cap" (a fixed maximum supply) inherently guarantees price appreciation. He compared Bitcoin to its hard-capped offshoots, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), pointing out their current low valuations of around $485 and $16, respectively.

    Advertisement

    "Having a hard cap does not imply a growth in price for a fundamentally valueless asset," he explained. Wales noted that he expects these alternative coins to simply fluctuate at what he calls a "hobbyist level," rather than accumulating vast wealth over the next few decades.

    Hobbyist tinkering 

    Despite his harsh criticism, Wales made it clear that he does not believe Bitcoin is destined to collapse completely.

    "People who think that Bitcoin is going to zero are likely mistaken," he wrote. He acknowledged that the network's underlying design is robust enough to exist in perpetuity, barring an unforeseen breakdown in cryptography or a surprise 51% attack. Even in the event of a catastrophic network attack, Wales noted that a fork would likely allow the system to carry on.

    However, mere survival does not equal success in Wales' eyes. Instead of becoming the dominant money of the future, he expects Bitcoin's valuation to eventually drop to reflect its lack of practical utility.

    "What it can do, though, is decline to a price consistent with hobbyist tinkering," Wales concluded. "So I'd suggest a 2050 price target of under $10,000 in today's dollars. Possibly much lower.”
     

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 14:56
    Bitcoin's Worst-Case Bearish Scenario by Willy Woo: BTC Could Fall to $16,000
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 14:45
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Drops to $59 Million as Price Tests Support at $0.000006
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 14:57
    Wikipedia Co-Founder: No One Is Using Bitcoin as Money
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 14:56
    Bitcoin's Worst-Case Bearish Scenario by Willy Woo: BTC Could Fall to $16,000
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 14:45
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Drops to $59 Million as Price Tests Support at $0.000006
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all