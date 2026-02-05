AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Why Is Vitalik Buterin Selling His Ethereum (ETH) So Agressively? Unclear Picture

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 5/02/2026 - 8:28
    Vitalik Buterin is actively selling his Ethereum holdings, which could be a trigger for a massive panic.
    Advertisement
    Why Is Vitalik Buterin Selling His Ethereum (ETH) So Agressively? Unclear Picture
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    High-profile on-chain activity connected to Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin seems to be the most recent catalyst for the severe selling pressure that Ethereum is currently experiencing. Blockchain tracking data indicates that over the past three days wallets linked to Buterin have bought and sold about 2,961.5 ETH, or roughly $6.6 million, at an average execution price of about $2,228.

    Worst timing possible

    The timing of this activity is critical for Ethereum's price structure. ETH has already lost important support zones on the daily chart, which were once strong consolidation areas around $2,800 and $2,700. One of the biggest sell-offs since mid-2025 occurred as a result of the most recent breakdown, which drove the price quickly toward the $2,100-2,200 range. Sellers, not passive holders, are driving the current price action, as evidenced by the volume spike during the decline.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technically speaking, Ethereum is currently trading well below major moving averages, and all short- and midterm trend indicators are pointing downward. Even though the RSI readings have reached extremely oversold levels, the price is still having trouble holding rebounds. When traders are still taking risks, oversold conditions are insufficient to halt momentum, which makes the psychological $2,000 level the crucial battleground.

    HOT Stories
    Mark Dow: I Want Bitcoin to Go to Zero Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken

    Ethereum ready to dive

    Ethereum may easily fall below this barrier if selling pressure continues and overall cryptocurrency sentiment remains subdued. The price might move toward deeper support zones created in early 2025 if there were a break below $2,000, which would probably lead to more liquidations and panic-selling.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/05/2026 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Notably, though significant wallet movements do not always indicate bearish intent, funding for ecosystems, donations, operational costs and protocol development are all common examples of transfers. However, markets respond to perception, and significant ETH withdrawals from well-known individuals invariably increase trader anxiety.

    The upcoming sessions will be important for investors, and in order to prevent further structural damage, Ethereum needs to stabilize above $2,000. Failure to do so could cause the story to change from one of correction to a protracted bear phase, with recovery taking far longer than bulls had anticipated.

    Advertisement
    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 7:57
    Tim Draper Reveals Crucial Bullish Nuance About Bitcoin: Details
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 7:01
    Key Solana Backer Quits Amid Market Crash
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tramplin Introduces Premium Staking on Solana, a Proven Savings Model Rebuilt for Crypto
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 8:28
    Why Is Vitalik Buterin Selling His Ethereum (ETH) So Agressively? Unclear Picture
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 7:57
    Tim Draper Reveals Crucial Bullish Nuance About Bitcoin: Details
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 7:01
    Key Solana Backer Quits Amid Market Crash
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 5:48
    Mark Dow: I Want Bitcoin to Go to Zero
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 5, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 8:28
    Why Is Vitalik Buterin Selling His Ethereum (ETH) So Agressively? Unclear Picture
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 7:57
    Tim Draper Reveals Crucial Bullish Nuance About Bitcoin: Details
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 7:01
    Key Solana Backer Quits Amid Market Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all