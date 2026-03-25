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    Who Will Guard 762,099 BTC? Strategy Announces High-Stakes Hunt for Bitcoin Security Director

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 13:56
    MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Michael Saylor are hiring a Bitcoin Security Director to safeguard 762,099 BTC and build a $54 billion institutional crypto custody fortress.
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    Who Will Guard 762,099 BTC? Strategy Announces High-Stakes Hunt for Bitcoin Security Director
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    As has just been revealed by Phong Le, Strategy CEO, the company holding 762,099 BTC, has officially opened a hunt for a Bitcoin Security Director. When you have assets worth $54.6 billion on your balance sheet, a regular antivirus is not enough, which is why the company is looking for a person who will become the supreme architect of security and a bridge between the world of big money and a kind of closed community of cryptographers.

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    Who will hold keys to 762,000 BTC?

    According to the official announcement, this person will directly influence how institutions such as banks and funds store cryptocurrency, as Strategy is interested in setting the security standards for Bitcoin custody across the planet. 

    In addition, the new director will work hand in hand with Bitcoin Core developers, meaning that Saylor’s company now intends to participate directly in the development and protection of the Bitcoin protocol itself.

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    Given the current portfolio drawdown of 5.35%, with Strategy’s average purchase price standing at $75,699, the company is sending a kind of human signal that it is here for the long term. It believes in growth, is investing in secure systems and wants to eliminate any risks of hacks and vulnerabilities.

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    The requirements for the candidate show how seriously the company treats the protection of its billions. Among them are: 

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    • Eight years of experience in cybersecurity and cryptography.
    • A deep understanding of multisig wallets, hardware modules and recovery systems to ensure that keys are never lost. 
    • The ability to explain the most complex blockchain attacks to the Board of Directors in simple human language.

    By launching the Bitcoin Security program, Strategy is officially ceasing to be just the company that bought BTC and is turning into a kind of technological center of power within the cryptocurrency space.

    #MicroStrategy #Bitcoin #Strategy News #MicroStrategy News
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