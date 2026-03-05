WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) Now Trading on Kraken

The native token of WhiteBIT , the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, is now available for trading on Kraken, marking a new listing for the platform’s ecosystem asset.

The token, known as WhiteBIT Coin (WBT), is currently offered through trading pairs against the euro and the U.S. dollar.

The listing expands access to WBT for traders using Kraken’s platform and reflects a broader distribution of the token across major cryptocurrency exchanges. According to the companies, the addition is intended to increase liquidity and visibility for the asset among global market participants.

The listing follows a period of market growth for WBT during 2025. Data from CoinGecko indicates that the token’s price increased by approximately 160% during the year, reaching a peak of $64.11.

At its highest valuation, WBT’s market capitalization reached about $10.7 billion, placing it among the larger digital assets tracked by the platform.

WBT was launched in 2022 as the utility token for the WhiteBIT exchange ecosystem. Exchange-native tokens are commonly used to provide trading discounts, reward mechanisms, or additional platform services within a specific marketplace.

Expansion of the WhiteBIT ecosystem

WhiteBIT attributes part of the token’s recent growth to broader ecosystem expansion and partnerships developed by the wider W Group network. The company has entered several high-profile collaborations, including a sponsorship agreement with the Italian football club Juventus, where WhiteBIT serves as the club’s sleeve and cryptocurrency exchange partner.

The company has also expanded its operational footprint into additional markets, including South America and the United States. In parallel, the group has explored partnerships in the Middle East, including initiatives connected to blockchain infrastructure and central bank digital currency development in Saudi Arabia.

Institutional visibility has also increased with the inclusion of WBT in the S&P Crypto Indices, which track performance and liquidity across major digital assets.

"Listing WBT on Kraken represents a logical next step in the expansion of the WhiteBIT ecosystem," said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, which WhiteBIT is a part of. “It reflects the momentum we’ve built through ecosystem growth, strategic partnerships, and increasing institutional visibility. It’s another important endorsement of WBT’s value and its role in the future of digital finance.”

Within the WhiteBIT platform, WBT functions primarily as a utility token tied to exchange services. Holders can access features such as trading fee reductions, referral rewards, and other platform-specific incentives.

The token is also used in several additional services within the exchange ecosystem, including staking programs, asset verification tools, and participation in token launches through the WhiteBIT Launchpad platform.

The listing on Kraken broadens the token’s accessibility beyond the WhiteBIT ecosystem, allowing traders on another major exchange to buy and sell WBT through established fiat trading pairs. According to the companies involved, the move is part of ongoing efforts to expand the token’s presence in the wider digital asset market.