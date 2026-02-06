AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    What's Next for XRP? Ripple Teases Big Updates at This Key Event

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 6/02/2026 - 12:15
    Latest updates on XRP Ledger and what's coming next for XRP, as well as progress made on the XRPL, will be shared at the event.
    Advertisement
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple Teases Big Updates at This Key Event
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Feb. 11 and 12, XRP holders, builders, institutions and Ripple leaders will come together for XRP Community Day 2026, a global, virtual event that will celebrate XRP's increasing utility, adoption and real-world impact, as well as the broader XRPL ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Three live X Spaces are set to be hosted by Ripple, covering EMEA, the Americas and APAC regions. Feb. 11 is specifically for EMEA and the Americas, while Feb. 12 will cover the APAC region.

    In a recent tweet, RippleX shares what to expect at a key segment of the event. The "XRP Features: What’s Live and What’s Next" segment of the event will feature Ayo Akinyele, Head of Engineering at RippleX; Jasmine Cooper, RippleX Head of Product; and RippleX Engineer Mayukha Vadari, with XRP community members Vet and Krippenreiter as moderators.

    HOT Stories
    'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Not Going to $0, Bitcoin Loses $70,000 First Time in History, Will Ethereum (ETH) Save $2,000?

    The segment will share the latest updates on the XRP Ledger and what’s coming next for XRP. Speakers will walk through the progress made on the XRP Ledger across programmability, privacy, compliance and the native lending protocol, and how these changes support DeFi.

    Advertisement

    The focus of the discussion will be on how these features allow real applications by users, shedding light on how the XRP Ledger roadmap is turning into practical capability while connecting ongoing development directly to XRP’s expanding utility.

    RippleX unveils focus areas for XRPL DeFi

    In a recent blog, RippleX shared an update on the XRP Ledger Institutional DeFi roadmap, which details how the XRP Ledger is progressing toward everyday institutional use, with XRP at the center of settlement, FX, collateral and on-chain credit.

    Advertisement

    RippleX stated in a tweet that the focus areas this year for XRP Ledger institutional DeFi are lending, privacy and permissioned on-chain markets.

    Ripple X shares features that have already gone live on the XRP Ledger and what is coming, which includes Permissioned DEX, Lending Protocol (XLS-65/66), Confidential Transfers for MPTs to be released in Q1, Smart Escrows, MPT DEX Integration and Institutional DeFi Portal.

    Later this year, native on-ledger credit markets will be introduced through the Lending Protocol.

    The Lending protocol will enable XRP in lending, where XRP can be both borrowed and lent. It is also the default bridge asset in FX flows and settlement.

    #Ripple News #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 11:19
    Binance Makes Gigantic Bitcoin Purchase Worth $233.37 Million
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 10:46
    Ethereum Is Better Than Bitcoin, Richard Heart Explains Why
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Launchpad Announces Presale for Future Warriors X (FWX)
    Tramplin Introduces Premium Staking on Solana, a Proven Savings Model Rebuilt for Crypto
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 12:15
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple Teases Big Updates at This Key Event
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 11:19
    Binance Makes Gigantic Bitcoin Purchase Worth $233.37 Million
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 10:46
    Ethereum Is Better Than Bitcoin, Richard Heart Explains Why
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 10:21
    $1 for XRP Will Be Safest Scenario, Bollinger Bands Warn
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 9:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Bullish Pattern: Is 30% Bounce Possible?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 12:15
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple Teases Big Updates at This Key Event
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 11:19
    Binance Makes Gigantic Bitcoin Purchase Worth $233.37 Million
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 10:46
    Ethereum Is Better Than Bitcoin, Richard Heart Explains Why
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all