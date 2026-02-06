What's Next for XRP? Ripple Teases Big Updates at This Key Event

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On Feb. 11 and 12, XRP holders, builders, institutions and Ripple leaders will come together for XRP Community Day 2026, a global, virtual event that will celebrate XRP's increasing utility, adoption and real-world impact, as well as the broader XRPL ecosystem.

Three live X Spaces are set to be hosted by Ripple, covering EMEA, the Americas and APAC regions. Feb. 11 is specifically for EMEA and the Americas, while Feb. 12 will cover the APAC region.

In a recent tweet, RippleX shares what to expect at a key segment of the event. The "XRP Features: What’s Live and What’s Next" segment of the event will feature Ayo Akinyele, Head of Engineering at RippleX; Jasmine Cooper, RippleX Head of Product; and RippleX Engineer Mayukha Vadari, with XRP community members Vet and Krippenreiter as moderators.

XRP Features: What’s Live and What’s Next



Get the latest on

• Programmability, privacy, compliance

• Native lending and DeFi tooling

• How roadmap features translate into more XRP utility



Don't miss this session next week during XRP Community Day!



🗓️1:55 PM ET | 10:55 AM… https://t.co/1huQyTw1zt?from=article-links pic.twitter.com/yPO94znD45 — RippleX (@RippleXDev) February 5, 2026

The segment will share the latest updates on the XRP Ledger and what’s coming next for XRP. Speakers will walk through the progress made on the XRP Ledger across programmability, privacy, compliance and the native lending protocol, and how these changes support DeFi.

The focus of the discussion will be on how these features allow real applications by users, shedding light on how the XRP Ledger roadmap is turning into practical capability while connecting ongoing development directly to XRP’s expanding utility.

RippleX unveils focus areas for XRPL DeFi

In a recent blog, RippleX shared an update on the XRP Ledger Institutional DeFi roadmap, which details how the XRP Ledger is progressing toward everyday institutional use, with XRP at the center of settlement, FX, collateral and on-chain credit.

RippleX stated in a tweet that the focus areas this year for XRP Ledger institutional DeFi are lending, privacy and permissioned on-chain markets.

Ripple X shares features that have already gone live on the XRP Ledger and what is coming, which includes Permissioned DEX, Lending Protocol (XLS-65/66), Confidential Transfers for MPTs to be released in Q1, Smart Escrows, MPT DEX Integration and Institutional DeFi Portal.

Later this year, native on-ledger credit markets will be introduced through the Lending Protocol.

The Lending protocol will enable XRP in lending, where XRP can be both borrowed and lent. It is also the default bridge asset in FX flows and settlement.