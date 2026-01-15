Wall Street Meets YouTube: Tom Lee-Led Bitmine Backs MrBeast

Advertisement

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), led by Chairman and Fundstrat founder Tom Lee, announced a staggering $200 million equity investment into Beast Industries, the empire of YouTube titan Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.

MrBeast commands over 450 million subscribers and generates 5 billion views monthly.

Probably, the most exciting part of the deal is the planned integration of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) into MrBeast’s upcoming financial services platform.

Beast Industries has already filed trademarks for "MrBeast Financial," which reportedly includes plans for banking, consumer lending, and crypto-related offerings.

Bitmine, which holds a massive treasury of over 4.17 million ETH (roughly 3.45% of the global supply), will act as the back-end infrastructure provider and partner for these fintech initiatives.

$5 billion valuation

Beast Industries is currently valued at approximately $5 billion.

The $200 million from Bitmine represents a significant minority stake.

Jimmy Donaldson’s paper wealth has surged to an estimated $2.6 billion in 2026. Despite this, he famously claimed in a recent Wall Street Journal interview to have "negative money" because he reinvests every cent into his massive production costs and business scaling.

Lingering controversies

The deal comes amid ongoing scrutiny of MrBeast’s relationship with the crypto world.

In late 2024, on-chain investigators linked over 50 wallets to MrBeast and his network. He allegedly profited over $23 million from "pump and dump" low-cap tokens.