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    DOGE, SHIB, XRP Social Sentiment Jumps After SEC Statement: Report

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 18/03/2026 - 12:41
    A report has revealed that the recent SEC update has driven the social sentiment of XRP, DOGE, and SHIB to a new high.
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    DOGE, SHIB, XRP Social Sentiment Jumps After SEC Statement: Report
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Popular platform LunarCrush shared a report to show a great surge in discussions related to three top cryptos – XRP, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu – on social media.

    Two of those have nearly surpassed a yearly high, with XRP’s metric going up to a 3-digit peak.

    SHIB, DOGE, XRP surge in social discussions

    The aforementioned data source reminded the community about the recent announcement made by two major US market regulators – the SEC and the CFTC. The press release published by the SEC states that the majority of cryptocurrencies are not digital securities but rather are digital commodities.

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    In particular, the document covers 16 cryptos, including not only Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also XRP, SHIB, DOGE, BCH, SOL, XLM, LINK, and ADA. Besides, according to the press release, the time for approving crypto ETPs has been reduced from 240 to 75 days.

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    LunarCrush shared that, in particular, this news has influenced three top cryptos and their popularity on social media – XRP, and the two largest meme coins: DOGE and SHIB. According to the chart that comes with the X post, in February, these three coins went up to yearly highs in the aforementioned metric.

    In particular, LunarCrush stated, XRP’s social dominance surged by a massive 318 versus an average daily figure. Dogecoin went up by 92%. Overall, XRP’s market sentiment is currently 318% up versus the usual daily levels.

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    Top crypto leaders reacted to this statement positively. The former CEO of Binance, CZ, called it a huge new step forward for crypto. Ripple’s chief legal officer, Stuart Alderoty, stated that Ripple and the community have always thought that XRP was not a security.

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    Kiyosaki urges community to buy Bitcoin

    Robert Kiyosaki, investor and the author of the popular book on financial literacy, “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has once again warned the financial community on X about a major financial crisis that he expects to take place in the near future.

    Kiyosaki says that once the market bubble explodes, regardless of the trigger, gold and silver will skyrocket. He also mentioned Bitcoin and Ethereum, saying that their price will “go to the stars.”

    Therefore, he hints, it is a good idea to start buying Bitcoin, Ethereum, silver, and gold now, before the bubble bursts – earlier this week, he said BTC would surge to $750,000 in ten years after the bubble bursts.

    #Dogecoin #SHIB #XRP #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
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