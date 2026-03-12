130 Million ADA Sold by Cardano Whales in Past Week, Analyst Reports

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to a recent tweet published by crypto analyst and trader Ali Martinez, a staggering amount of ADA coins have been shuffled over the past seven days. The analyst believes that investors have most likely sold that giant ADA amount.

He shared a chart by the on-chain data firm Santiment to back his theory.

130 million ADA on the move as whales react to selling pressure

Martinez has reported a massive drop of 130 million ADA in whale holdings spotted over the past seven days based on Santiment data. The chart depicts stable ADA holdings of 13.73 billion from the middle of 2025, with a substantial decline taking place recently. Over the past week, this amount has dropped from 13.65 billion to 13.55 billion ADA. Martinez reckons that this 130 million ADA might have been redistributed or, more likely, sold by whales.

However, a commentator accused the analyst of getting paid for promoting Cardano’s ADA.

130 million Cardano $ADA have been sold or redistributed by whales in the past week. pic.twitter.com/KMXIqZZ4VZ — Ali Charts (@alicharts) March 12, 2026

Earlier reports show that crypto whales shifted more than 230 million ADA, increasing the selling pressure on the asset. On March 5, ADA soared to the $0.28 level. By March 9, ADA lost 12.52%, falling to $0.24. By now, the coin has recovered to $0.26 after reaching a local peak of $0.27 and then dropping from it rather quickly.

ADA has been following the Bitcoin price curve, which has recently been impacted by the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Now that the oil price has regained $100, Bitcoin has gone down, diving below the $70,000 price level. Bitcoin dropped by more than 2%, with ADA following suit and going down by 3.08%. Both cryptocurrencies have pared their losses faced over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin is back at $70,000, while ADA is changing hands at $0.2622. Unlike other altcoins, ADA remains quite strong, having moved down only to the top 11 spot out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

ADA now accepted by Swiss SPAR supermarkets

As reported by U.Today earlier, ADA is now one of the cryptocurrencies accepted by a chain of SPAR supermarket in Switzerland. Users can pay in 137 supermarkets with his coin via Open Crypto Pay. There are also direct ADA-in-wallets-to-check-out options now available.

This move came as a result of the Cardano community calling for an expansion of ADA use. Before that, another major event took place – the popular USDC stablecoin went live on the Cardano blockchain.