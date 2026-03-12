AdvertisementAdvert.
    130 Million ADA Sold by Cardano Whales in Past Week, Analyst Reports

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 12:01
    Recent analytics report shows that Cardano whales have sold or reshuffled a mammoth 130 million ADA coins.
    Cover image via U.Today

    According to a recent tweet published by crypto analyst and trader Ali Martinez, a staggering amount of ADA coins have been shuffled over the past seven days. The analyst believes that investors have most likely sold that giant ADA amount.

    He shared a chart by the on-chain data firm Santiment to back his theory.

    130 million ADA on the move as whales react to selling pressure

    Martinez has reported a massive drop of 130 million ADA in whale holdings spotted over the past seven days based on Santiment data. The chart depicts stable ADA holdings of 13.73 billion from the middle of 2025, with a substantial decline taking place recently. Over the past week, this amount has dropped from 13.65 billion to 13.55 billion ADA. Martinez reckons that this 130 million ADA might have been redistributed or, more likely, sold by whales.

    However, a commentator accused the analyst of getting paid for promoting Cardano’s ADA.

    Earlier reports show that crypto whales shifted more than 230 million ADA, increasing the selling pressure on the asset. On March 5, ADA soared to the $0.28 level. By March 9, ADA lost 12.52%, falling to $0.24. By now, the coin has recovered to $0.26 after reaching a local peak of $0.27 and then dropping from it rather quickly.

    Article image
    ADA/USD chart via TradingView

    ADA has been following the Bitcoin price curve, which has recently been impacted by the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Now that the oil price has regained $100, Bitcoin has gone down, diving below the $70,000 price level. Bitcoin dropped by more than 2%, with ADA following suit and going down by 3.08%. Both cryptocurrencies have pared their losses faced over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin is back at $70,000, while ADA is changing hands at $0.2622. Unlike other altcoins, ADA remains quite strong, having moved down only to the top 11 spot out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

    Title news
    Thu, 03/05/2026 - 15:27
    Cardano Now Accepted as Payment in SPAR Stores in Switzerland
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    ADA now accepted by Swiss SPAR supermarkets

    As reported by U.Today earlier, ADA is now one of the cryptocurrencies accepted by a chain of SPAR supermarket in Switzerland. Users can pay in 137 supermarkets with his coin via Open Crypto Pay. There are also direct ADA-in-wallets-to-check-out options now available.

    This move came as a result of the Cardano community calling for an expansion of ADA use. Before that, another major event took place – the popular USDC stablecoin went live on the Cardano blockchain.

    #ADAUSD #Cardano #Cryptocurrency Adoption
