Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Vanguard Dismisses Bitcoin as Toy Despite U-Turn

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 19:31
    Vanguard continues to see Bitcoin as a digital toy for now.
    Advertisement
    Vanguard Dismisses Bitcoin as Toy Despite U-Turn
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Bloomberg, Vanguard’s perspective on Bitcoin remains largely skeptical despite the financial giant's recent U-turn on the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    The firm views Bitcoin not as a productive asset but as a speculative collectible, akin to a digital version of a viral plush toy, Labubu. 

    John Ameriks, Vanguard’s global head of quantitative equity, explained that the crypto king lacks the core characteristics that Vanguard looks for in long-term investments like income generation, compounding, and cash flow. 

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Ripple Scores Big National Bank Win
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Mogul Saylor Taps JP Morgan, Satoshi Disappeared Exactly 15 Years Ago, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denies 'Meme Coins Are Dead' Claim
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Solana's XRP Integration
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dream Rally Ending? Ethereum Brutally Denied After Fakeout, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Giving up $100,000

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 20:05
    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    Advertisement

    He has noted that the value of the leading cryptocurrency is primarily driven by market sentiment and speculation rather than underlying economic productivity.

    VanEck's U-turn

    As reported by U.Today, the financial giant recently allowed clients to trade spot Bitcoin ETFs on its platform.

    Previously, the firm had refused to support Bitcoin ETFs when they first launched in early 2024.

    Advertisement

    The U-turn reportedly happened due to growing client demand and competitive pressure.

    The firm does not provide advice on buying or selling cryptocurrencies and treats these products as optional vehicles for investors who wish to participate. Ameriks emphasized that Bitcoin could potentially gain practical value in very specific contexts, such as during periods of high inflation or political instability, but so far its history is too short and its price movements too volatile to support a solid investment thesis.

    #Bitcoin News #Vanguard
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 18:43
    'He Still Knows It’s Ponzi': Peter Schiff Clarifies JP Morgan CEO’s Bitcoin Stance
    ByCaroline Amosun
    NewsBreaking
    Dec 12, 2025 - 16:25
    BREAKING: Ripple Scores Big National Bank Win
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 19:31
    Vanguard Dismisses Bitcoin as Toy Despite U-Turn
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 18:43
    'He Still Knows It’s Ponzi': Peter Schiff Clarifies JP Morgan CEO’s Bitcoin Stance
    Caroline Amosun
    News, Breaking
    Dec 12, 2025 - 16:25
    BREAKING: Ripple Scores Big National Bank Win
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD