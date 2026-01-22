U.Today Crypto Review: Ethereum (ETH) Loses 30-Day Progress, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) End of Bears; Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Recovery Chance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum recently erased a whole month's worth of progress in one action, Shiba Inu is approaching the point at which the bearish phase is running low, while Bitcoin is being tested once again. The 30-day growth trend that had been gradually restoring confidence in the asset is effectively terminated by the decline below the $3,000 level, which represents a blatant technical failure. This was neither a quick stop-hunt nor a random wick. Follow-through selling supported the clear decisive breakdown.

Despite general market reluctance, Ethereum had been steadily rising for the majority of the previous month. The price was trying to recover mid- to long-term moving averages, higher lows were forming and volatility was contracting. Losing $3,000 invalidated the recovery channel that had been forming since December and forced ETH back below important trend indicators.

Context is what makes the situation more precarious. Several moving averages converge in the heavier resistance cluster above, which Ethereum was unable to recover. Selling pressure was applied to every higher attempt, indicating distribution as opposed to accumulation. There was little support beneath the price once it rolled over and the decline swiftly picked up speed.

Ethereum is currently trading in a region with limited clarity. The recovery attempt has given way to damage control in the market. There is a greater chance of additional sell pressure on any weak bounce because buyers who entered during the past month are underwater.

Additionally, momentum indicators show fatigue rather than strength, which supports the notion that this move is still ongoing. It is unclear how quickly things will improve from here. To neutralize the breakdown, a quick reclamation of $3,000 would be necessary, and even that would automatically bring back the previous bullish structure. Any rebound runs the risk of becoming a lower high in the absence of robust volume and consistent demand.

Are SHIB bears exhausted?

The price action of SHIB still appears significant; at first glance volume, or rather its absence, is currently the more significant signal. Weeks have seen a collapse in selling pressure, and the most recent drop is occurring on extremely low declining volume. That is not the behavior of strong downtrends.

Volume increases on sell-offs in sound bearish trends. In this case, it is doing the opposite. Every push lower results in fewer market orders, fewer follow-throughs and fewer participants. It implies that sellers are worn out rather than self-assured. What is left appears to be less active distribution and more passive drift.

For a considerable amount of time, SHIB has been trapped below its key moving averages, and the harm does not go away overnight. However, the arrangement is shifting. Even though the market has already factored in a lot of negative news, the downward trend continues to fail.

In spite of months of bearish bias, when the price stops falling quickly, it typically indicates that supply is running out. How rebounds are forming is another crucial detail. These days, even weak bounces occur without hostile rejection. This indicates that shorts are no longer as popular as they once were.

The bears are still there, but they are not using the gas pedal. A vertical rally is not assured by this. It does, however, indicate that the bearish rally, the prolonged one-way sell-off, is probably over. Stabilization, range building and, ultimately, a recovery attempt are the more likely outcomes from this point on. There is no need for initial hype or volume explosions for that recovery.

Sellers must first step aside. Patience is more important than forecasting in this kind of environment for investors. SHIB does not have to demonstrate its strength right away. It only needs to stop bleeding, and that requirement is currently being satisfied. The first concrete indication that the long-awaited recovery phase is finally starting would be if volume continued to be suppressed on dips and only began to expand on green candles.

Bitcoin's last chance

Right now the price is resting on a local support zone that has already demonstrated its value. This area is currently the last viable opportunity for a short- to midterm recovery. The market structure changes from corrective to outright bearish continuation if this level is unsuccessful.

Due to its inability to recover important moving averages, Bitcoin has been declining over the last few weeks. Every rejection has been more acute and every bounce weaker. Nevertheless, the price was able to remain stable above this support cluster, where buyers have intervened several times. This is a zone where demand has traditionally absorbed sell pressure so its not a coincidence.

Timing is what makes this moment crucial. Volatility is compressing, volume is not growing on sell-offs and momentum indicators are neutral to weak. Usually decisive action comes after this combination. There is no more space for Bitcoin to drift. This support either breaks and allows for a deeper decline or it serves as a launching pad. The impact may be felt right away if buyers are successful in defending this area.

A bounce from this point on would probably aim for adjacent resistance levels and try another descending moving average test. That would provide breathing room and sustain the larger recovery narrative, but it would not automatically turn the trend bullish.

But failure alters everything. Losing this support would render the recent base formation invalid and demonstrate that buyers are no longer prepared to intervene forcefully. In that case, Bitcoin runs the risk of falling into lower liquidity zones, where declines typically pick up speed. This level characterizes the whole outlook for Bitcoin's current performance. In this context, strength refers to attempts at stabilization and recovery.