U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Jumps 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance, Peter Brandt Predicts Historic Bitcoin Breakout, Ethereum Holder Bitmine Hits $14 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

XRP shorts crushed as cooling inflation triggers 1,122% liquidation imbalance

XRP just locked in a brutal 1,122% liquidation imbalance as CPI came in cooler than expected, triggering a market-wide macro pivot and trapping short sellers.

XRP liquidations. XRP saw $76,450 in liquidations over an hour, with a 1,122% short-side liquidation imbalance.

As Wall Street is celebrating the softest Core CPI since 2021 and S&P 500 futures reach record highs, the XRP derivatives market just saw an unbelievable 1,122% short-side liquidation imbalance — a brutal positioning trap that exploded as inflation fears cooled down.

According to CoinGlass's liquidation heatmap, XRP liquidated for $76,450 in the past hour. What's interesting is not the total amount, though, but the structure: $6,270 came from longs, while $70,180 were taken out of short positions.

BTC, ETH ahead. Bitcoin and Ethereum absorbed the bulk of market liquidations.

That is an 11x asymmetry, telling us that short sellers were caught off-guard by a sudden upward spike, which you can see on the XRP price chart.

Advertisement

Bitcoin and Ethereum were the main targets of liquidations — $4.72 million and $3.39 million, respectively — but it is XRP's microstructure that was unique, with a short squeeze over capitulation.

Peter Brandt reframes Bitcoin's 'double top' as a prelude to a historic breakout

Bitcoin's twin peaks are not a double top, according to trading legend Peter Brandt.

Bullish shift. Veteran trader Peter Brandt has dismissed Bitcoin’s apparent double top near $69,000 (2021 and 2025) as a bearish signal.

Bitcoin's two-cycle peak structure is now being completely reclassified, and not from retail "hopium" but from Peter Brandt, a person who traded gold during the 1970s — the very market Bitcoin is now supposedly copying.

Advertisement

The so-called double top near $69,000 in 2021 and again in 2025 has been dismissed by the legendary trader not as a bearish signal but as an echo of a far more explosive setup: gold's failed breakout in 1975.

Back then, the precious metal hit $200, pulled back, and then consolidated inside a rising channel before shooting up to $850 in less than a year. Bitcoin's current path — with a retracement to $16,000 and a slow grind back toward $100,000 — follows that same slope, with the third foundation level now formed above $60,000.

Bitmine deepens Ethereum bet, targets 5% of total ETH supply

According to CEO Tom Lee, total company assets have surpassed $14 billion, combining crypto holdings and cash reserves.

5% target. Bitmine Immersion now controls over 3.45% of Ethereum’s total supply.

Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) now holds over 3.45% of the total Ethereum (ETH) supply, with 5% being the nearest future target. The platform is also ready to become the largest ETH staking machine in 2026.

According to the official statement by Tom Lee, CEO of Ethereum DAT Bitmine (BMNR), the company's total assets now exceed $14 billion. This massive sum includes both crypto and cash holdings in its portfolio.

4.16 million ETH. The firm currently holds 4,167,768 ETH valued at roughly $3,119 per ETH, alongside 193 Bitcoin.

The company's crypto holdings are comprised of 4,167,768 ETH at $3,119 per ETH, 193 Bitcoin (BTC), a $23 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and total cash of $988 million.

As such, Bitmine's ETH holdings are new responsible for 3.45% of the ETH supply (of 120.7 million ETH).