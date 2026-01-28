U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns Explode 2,807%, Ripple CEO Teases Big Reveal, Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Capitulate

Advertisement

SHIB burn spike looks impressive, but impact is negligible

Shiba Inu's burn rate surge does sound great on paper, but it doesn’t bring expected results.

Burns soar. Shiba Inu’s burn rate jumped 2,807%, sparking bullish reactions across social media.

When Shiba Inu’s burn rate suddenly increased by 2,807%, social media quickly framed it as a positive development. The number appears dramatic on paper, but in reality, it has very little bearing on SHIB's price, supply dynamics or overall market positioning.

Approximately 18.8 million SHIB were burned in the past 24 hours. Until you consider the context, that figure may seem impressive. However, the number of Shiba Inu tokens in circulation is measured in the hundreds of trillions.

Deflation. At the current scale, such burns represent statistical noise.

At that scale, burning a few tens of millions of tokens is statistical noise rather than meaningful deflationary pressure. Even if this burn rate were repeated every single day, it would take decades to produce any discernible impact on supply.

Brad Garlinghouse teases major Ripple reveal

Ripple CEO is set to speak at the XRP Community Day event.

Big event. XRP Community Day will take place on Feb. 11, 2026, featuring CEO Brad Garlinghouse in a fireside chat.

Ripple has announced that its XRP Community Day event will take place on Feb. 11, 2026, with CEO Brad Garlinghouse expected to make a big revelation. In an update for users in the community, "Thinking Crypto Podcast Founder" Tony Edwards will host Garlinghouse as they discuss the future of Ripple.

Notably, XRP Community Day, which begins with a fireside chat, will discuss three key areas as it concerns Ripple. These include macro shifts in institutional adoption and public market acceptance. It will also consider XRP’s utility on the capital market and its longevity and stability.

New partnerships. Garlinghouse is expected to share insights on DeFi expansion and new partnerships, as XRP adoption grows across the financial sector.

The fireside chat hopes to reveal Garlinghouse’s plans on DeFi expansion and partnerships, particularly as the broader financial market is adopting XRP. Ripple has positioned the ecosystem in a way that banks and public markets are becoming more comfortable with crypto.

The community looks forward to Garlinghouse’s insight into the next frontier, now that regulatory uncertainty and legal battles are in the past. Already, Ripple has been pushing for strategic partnerships, with the latest being collaborations in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Bitcoin miners tap out as difficulty slides to multi-month lows

BTC network is currently undergoing a brutal phase of miner capitulation.

On-chain data. Bitcoin network is in a prolonged phase of miner capitulation.

According to new on-chain data, the Bitcoin network is experiencing a sustained period of "miner capitulation" with a consistent drop in mining difficulty since November 2025. In the meantime, profitability is stagnant, and operators are unplugging their machines en masse.

The Bitcoin difficulty chart paints a stark picture of the exodus. Difficulty hit an all-time high of nearly 155 T in early November 2025. Since that peak, the metric has stepped down consistently, crashing to its current level of 141.67 T as of late January 2026.

Profitability. The current trend confirms a broad exodus of less efficient miners rather than a short-term fluctuation.

Mining difficulty determines how hard it should be to find a block. When more miners join, it gets harder. When they leave, it gets easier. The stepped decline in the chart confirms that massive amounts of hashrate are being taken offline. Miners are "tapping out" since they are unable to justify the electricity costs of running their fleets.