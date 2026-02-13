U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu Price Rebounds, Ex-Ripple CTO Calls Bitcoin ‘Dead End’, Goldman Sachs Owns 14% of XRP ETF

Advertisement

Shiba Inu attempts stabilization after sharp breakdown

SHIB might finally recover as it moves above $0.000006 for the first time since a rapid breakdown.

Selling pressure. After months of sustained selling pressure, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is attempting to stabilize near multi-year lows.

SHIB briefly fell below the $0.000006 mark after a severe breakdown earlier in the week, before regaining that level, giving traders a possible early indication that selling momentum may finally be slowing.

Following several drops, buyers have been stepping in close to local lows in recent sessions, resulting in a slight rebound.

Although SHIB is still trading below moving averages that are still sloping lower, the overall trend is still bearish. However, the technical significance of the $0.000006 zone reclamation is noteworthy. This level now serves as an immediate support area, and the subsequent stage of movement will probably be determined by how the price moves around it.

The crucial question for investors is whether this rebound is the start of a longer-term uptrend or merely a brief lull in a longer-term decline. It might start creating a base if SHIB can maintain above $0.000006, which would enable the token to try a recovery toward adjacent resistance zones.

David Schwartz calls Bitcoin a 'technological dead end'

Ripple's CTO emeritus has provocatively labeled Bitcoin a "technological dead end.".

David Schwartz, Ripple’s newly appointed CTO Emeritus and co-creator of the XRP Ledger, has described Bitcoin as "a technological dead end."

He argues that the world’s largest cryptocurrency no longer relies on technological innovation for its success. Schwartz recently revealed that he had sold nearly all of his Bitcoin holdings for $7,500.

The comment came in response to a question from an XRP community member, who asked if Schwartz had considered working on Bitcoin development again. The former Ripple CTO, however, has bluntly rejected the idea.

"Not really. I think bitcoin is largely a technological dead end for the same reason the dollar is," Schwartz wrote. "The technology just doesn't seem to matter all that much to its success, at least not at the blockchain layer."

The implication is that Bitcoin has fossilized into a monetary standard where "upgrades" are secondary to stability.

Goldman Sachs' $152 million XRP ETF position is 14% of annual inflows

$152 million in XRP ETFs bought by Goldman Sachs account for nearly 14% of net inflows in the past year.

XRP Treasury company Evernorth has shared an interesting fact about Goldman Sachs's recently announced XRP position worth $152 million.

In a tweet, Evernorth shared that $152 million in XRP held by Goldman Sachs would account for 14% of net XRP ETF inflows in the past year. In a tweet, Evernorth stated that Goldman Sachs disclosed that, as of the end of Q4, 2025, it bought and held $152 million worth of XRP ETFs.

"That would account for nearly 14% of net XRP ETF inflows last year," Evernorth added.

Institutional demand. The firm argued this demonstrates that XRP ETFs are “working,” offering regulated, institutional-scale access.

Evernorth says that this points to the fact that XRP ETFs are working, providing regulated, institutional access at scale.

In a recent filing, which covers the fourth quarter of 2025, Goldman’s new positions are held entirely through U.S. spot ETFs rather than direct token ownership. The bank’s $152 million XRP bet is spread across several issuers: Bitwise XRP ETF ($39.8 million), Franklin XRP Trust ($38.5 million), Grayscale XRP Trust ($38.0 million) and 21Shares XRP ETF ($35.9 million).