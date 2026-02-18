U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple CTO Emeritus Calls Out Logan Paul, Dogecoin Hits 12,928% Liquidation Imbalance, XRP Burn Rate Falls 75%

Advertisement

Logan Paul's $16.49M Pokemon card sale sparks critisism

Ripple CTO Emeritus and XRPL architect David Schwartz explains why Logan Paul's $16.5 million Pokémon card sale was unfair.

Rug pull? David Schwartz criticized Logan Paul deal, who sold a PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card for $16.49 million at Goldin, arguing it concentrated upside with the sponsor while distributing downside risk to retail participants.

Logan Paul’s $16.49 million sale of the PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card at Goldin in February 2026 set a public auction record, but the transaction has triggered legal threats from fractional investors.

Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz criticized the deal’s structure, arguing that it concentrated upside with the sponsor while distributing downside risk to retail participants.

The whole controversy started with Liquid Marketplace, a collectibles platform that Paul cofounded. It lets users buy fractional interests in high-value assets. Investors are now saying that, after the reported $16.5 million sale, they are not getting a fair share of the profits.

Buy back. A clause reportedly allowed Paul to buy back fractional shares at their original price before reselling the asset.

The dispute is all about a clause that apparently let Paul buy back shares at their original price before selling them on again.

Supporters of the structure say that the terms of the contract were made clear and that the buyback provision defines the economic limits of participation. Critics counter that this can create imbalance, especially when the valuation goes up a lot after fractionalization.

Dogecoin logs 12,928% liquidation imbalance as price slips below $0.10

DOGE futures market sees a unique shift.

Bulls liquidated. Dogecoin recorded a massive 12,928% liquidation imbalance.

Dogecoin has recorded a massive liquidation imbalance in one hour as the meme coin’s price resets. As per ConGlass data, Dogecoin long position traders suffered a 12,928% liquidation imbalance as the price declined by over 2.7% in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin has been on a downward spiral in the last 30 days, plunging by 28.02%. The loss of momentum has lingered for a while, but some bullish traders anticipated a reversal was on the horizon. These long-position traders bet on the meme coin’s price to witness an uptick.

Below $0.10. Price fell from a daily high of $0.103 to $0.09862.

However, this failed to materialize, wiping out $304,860 in the last 60 minutes. Dogecoin has seen its price drop from a daily high of $0.103 to a low of $0.09862. DOGE has once again slipped below the critical $0.10 level, losing the gains made in recent days.

Short traders were not spared as they were wiped clean of a total of $2,304. This is due to the sharp drop that caught short-position traders unawares.

XRP network activity slumps as burn rate drops 75%

The amount of XRP burned as fees continues to decline as network activities slow down amid the prolonged volatility seen across the broad crypto market.

Low activity. XRP continues to struggle following a recent crash that pushed it toward multiyear lows.

XRP is still struggling to recover from the recent price crash that saw it retest multiyear lows. Amid this steady price drop, XRP has seen its network activity continues to decline.

Although the crypto market saw a mild resurgence that witnessed XRP record a notable daily price surge as of Feb. 15, its network activities showed no improvement as the amount of XRP burned as fees on the same day had plunged massively to 126 XRP.

Down 75%. The decline in network performance aligns with persistent bearish sentiment across the broader crypto market.

While the asset saw about 519 XRP burned as fees in the previous day, the massive reduction seen the following day included the XRP burn rate declining by a massive 75% in just 24 hours, according to data provided by XRPSCAN.

The massive crash in XRP network performance has been largely fueled by the bearish sentiment looming across the crypto market since the recent volatility began a few weeks ago.

While the price of assets has often remained in red territory, investors' confidence is beginning to grow weak, and many traders are beginning to move with caution.