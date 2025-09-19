Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 19/09/2025 - 14:54
    Wall Street's first XRP ETF drops 2.6% just one day after record $24 million debut
    Advertisement
    US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The glow from Thursday’s blockbuster debut did not last long for the REX-Osprey XRP ETF as it slipped from a close around $25.75 straight down to $25.07 on Friday morning, wiping out 2.6% and putting a dent in the hype that carried it onto screens just a day ago.

    Advertisement

    For XRP, the launch itself was history in motion. No futures-based product tied to the token had ever come close; those ETFs limped through their opening sessions with barely a fifth of XRPR’s debut turnover, and they took a full day to get there. 

    By contrast, XRPR generated $24 million volume in 90 minutes after lunch, instantly putting it in the same conversation as Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in terms of visibility, and making clear that investor appetite for altcoin exposure runs deeper than most expected.

    HOT Stories
    Don't Get Too Comfortable With $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    New 'Spot' XRP ETF Records Largest Natural Day 1 Volume of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can XRP Hit $4.20? Bitcoin Eyes $130,000 All-Time High, Dogecoin ETF Could Spark Meme Coin Euphoria
    Bitcoin Price Reacts to Fed's Rate Cut, XRP Futures Options to Go Live on CME, Top Trader Moves Ethereum to Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Article image
    XRPR by TradingView

    Nonetheless, on the second day, XRPR did not carry the same heat. It ticked $25.13 at the bell, then bled lower as quick-money traders cashed out, leaving the chart red and the candles heavy. 

    Advertisement

    Bottom line

    Dogecoin’s parallel debut under ticker DOJE gave the week another first — the world’s first listed meme coin ETF — but its $6 million in turnover showed where the real gravity was. XRP commanded the flows, and XRPR set the records, but sustaining them is a different task.

    The U.S. finally has an XRP ETF, but one headline day is not enough. The $25 line is now where the product has to prove whether it can move from spectacle to staying power.

    #XRP ETF #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:04
    Bitwise President Flays Gary Gensler's Logic on US Crypto Policy
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 13:57
    Cardano Golden Cross Appears Without Warning, What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:54
    US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:04
    Bitwise President Flays Gary Gensler's Logic on US Crypto Policy
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 13:57
    Cardano Golden Cross Appears Without Warning, What's Going On?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all