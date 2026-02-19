AdvertisementAdvert.
Unusual Activity on Binance: What's Driving 35% Spike in BNB Volume?

By Arman Shirinyan
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 8:47
Binance Coin's activity is surging rapidly, which certainly was not expected considering the market-wide low-volatility period.
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With a volume jump of about 35% and relatively compressed price action, Binance Coin (BNB) is exhibiting a noticeable increase in trading activity. Current market metrics support the interpretation that rising turnover without a clear directional breakout typically indicate repositioning rather than a clear trend shift. 

Following a steep decline earlier in the month, BNB is still under pressure on the price side. After a sharp sell-off, the daily chart shows that the price is still hovering around the $610-$620 region, with moving averages continuing to slope lower. Remaining above the market, the 26-day and longer-term averages serve as resistance rather than support. 

Article image
BNB/USDT Chart by TradingView

Where things get interesting is with volume data. Heavy participation is indicated by the 24-hour volume increase, but liquidation metrics reveal comparatively few forced position wipes in relation to the move’s size. This suggests that panic liquidations are not the main cause of the activity. 

Although position-based ratios are more neutral or slightly skewed against longs, account-based metrics indicate that more traders are leaning long. This divergence frequently manifests when smaller traders exhibit greater optimism than larger players, indicating caution as opposed to aggressive bullish confirmation.

What does this imply for future? 

Spot flow metrics and futures appear to be inconsistent. Inflows and outflows alternate during short-term windows, and net values quickly change their sign. This shows high-frequency positioning instead of consistent directional capital coming into the market

Put differently, traders are active, but their level of conviction is still low. There are a number of overlapping factors that could account for the volume spike, including algorithmic trading in response to volatility compression, short-term arbitrage between exchanges and bargain hunting following the dump. None of these necessarily point to a significant reversal of the trend.

BNB is probably in a transitional stage. Recovery would be more likely if volume stayed high as the price began to regain adjacent resistance zones. The present move will most likely resolve into sideways consolidation or another leg lower, though, if volume wanes and the price remains pinned below moving averages.

#Binance coin #Binance coin price prediction
