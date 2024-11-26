Trust Wallet Now Supports Binance Connect Crypto-to-Fiat Gateway

Advertisement

Trust Wallet, the world’s most popular noncustodial Web3 wallet, has integrated Binance Connect, Binance’s native fiat-to-crypto gateway. With the new addition to TrustWallet's stack, access to digital assets for fiat users will be more streamlined than ever before.

Trust Wallet integrates Binance Connect for crypto-to-fiat, P2P transactions

Trust Wallet, one of the world's most popular noncustodial crypto apps, shared the details of its latest major upgrade. Starting from November 2024, it supports Binance Connect, a multi-purpose fiat-to-crypto gateway by leading exchange Binance (BNB).

🚀 Trust Wallet is now integrated with Binance Connect, including P2P & Fiat solutions! @BINANCE



💙 Enhanced On-Ramp: Expanded coverage in more regions

💙 Seamless Experience: No extra KYC for Binance users

💙 Cost-Effective P2P: Save with P2P transactions



Try Binance P2P with… pic.twitter.com/KjbD4MnYNx — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) November 25, 2024

This integration offers a seamless experience with direct access to peer-to-peer (P2P) services and robust fiat-to-crypto solutions, all within Trust Wallet's efficient environment.

Advertisement

Through this integration, Trust Wallet is enabling users to access a broad range of crypto services from trusted partner merchants, reducing barriers and making it easier for millions to connect to the world of Web3.

Also, this integration unlocks a number of previously unaccessible opportunities for Trust Wallet customers across the globe. Namely, Binance Connect expands on-ramp coverage to underserved regions, providing users worldwide with more ways to access cryptocurrencies.

With Binance Connect integrated, Binance KYC-verified users enjoy faster access to P2P and fiat services within Trust Wallet, eliminating the need for additional checks. P2P transactions via Binance Connect are generally more affordable than traditional payment methods, further promoting crypto adoption.

Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet, highlighted the importance of this development for bringing the next generation of users to the TWT ecosystem:

At Trust Wallet we keep working to make Web3 accessible to everyone. By collaborating with Binance Connect, we’re simplifying the journey into the on-chain world, particularly for users in regions where traditional financial infrastructure channels fall short. This integration is a game-changer for empowering self-custodial wallet users globally.

From the onset, integration supports 100+ global fiat currencies.

300+ cryptocurrencies accessible via new instrument

Thomas Gregory, Vice President of Fiat at Binance, welcomes the collaboration and states that it showcases the power of Binance's solutions:

Trust Wallet’s integration of Binance Connect demonstrates the power of collaboration in advancing the Web3 ecosystem. Together, we are simplifying the user experience for millions worldwide, offering seamless transactions that make digital assets accessible, especially in regions where traditional financial systems face limitations.

With Binance Connect, Trust Wallet users can now access over 300 cryptocurrencies at competitive rates, supported by Binance’s unparalleled liquidity and market reach.

Trust Wallet users can begin using Binance Connect immediately by selecting it as their preferred payment method within the app. From setting up the wallet to completing transactions, the process is intuitive and seamless, regardless of experience level.