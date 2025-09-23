Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $840 Million in Bitcoin Bought in One Go, What's Happening?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 17:09
    Bitcoin heads toward price recovery as whales show resilience
    Advertisement
    $840 Million in Bitcoin Bought in One Go, What's Happening?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin ecosystem has witnessed enormous BTC transfers involving thousands of coins in the last hour. However, the most significant transaction, spotted by blockchain tracker Whale Alert, has sparked market reactions as it appears to represent a major buy.

    Advertisement

    According to data from Whale Alert, 7,441 BTC (over $840 million) were withdrawn from the leading U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase in a single transfer executed just minutes ago.

    The massive Bitcoin purchase comes at a time when the market is under pressure from negative price trends and heavy selling. This development has drawn the attention of traders and analysts.

    HOT Stories
    'Real Utility': Ripple CEO Shares Major BlackRock-Related Announcement
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash? 2 Bullish and 1 Bearish Scenario
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet

    The crypto community has expressed excitement about the move. Although the exact nature of the transfer has not been disclosed, such large-scale withdrawals from major exchanges are often interpreted as strong whale accumulation.

    Advertisement

    Some commentators have suggested that this could be an over-the-counter deal that might not directly affect Bitcoin’s price. Still, the sheer size of the transfer has sparked hopes that something major is brewing.

    Bitcoin price heading for recovery?

    Beyond the impact of this significant withdrawal, Bitcoin’s price action over the last several hours has offered relief to investors, surging back above $113,000. After recording an intraday low of $111,591, sentiment has shifted toward optimism for a bigger rally.

    Following sharp declines the previous day, BTC has briefly turned green, posting a modest daily gain of 0.16%. As of press time, CoinMarketCap data shows Bitcoin trading at $112,913.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    While price action on Tuesday remains mixed, Bitcoin appears to be gradually gearing up for a major breakout. The large whale withdrawal from Coinbase signals a bullish shift in investor sentiment and could indicate that BTC is preparing for larger moves ahead.

    Nonetheless, additional whale activity may be necessary to sustain upward momentum and push Bitcoin toward a significant breakout.

    #Bitcoin #Coinbase #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 15:41
    Ripple President Sheds Light on RLUSD Milestones
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 15:36
    $1.3 Trillion Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin Trading in Months
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AFTER 2049 Reveals Headliners Mind Against and Ajna & Samm for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks All Records as World’s Largest Web3 Event with 25,000 Attendees Amid Unprecedented Demand
    BYDFi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 17:09
    $840 Million in Bitcoin Bought in One Go, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 15:41
    Ripple President Sheds Light on RLUSD Milestones
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 15:36
    $1.3 Trillion Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin Trading in Months
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD