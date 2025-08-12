Transak Raises $16M Strategic Round from Tether and IDG Capital to Scale Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure

Transak, a global leader in fiat-to-crypto infrastructure, has secured $16 million in strategic funding to expand its stablecoin payments stack and scale operations into new markets. The funding round was led by Tether and IDG Capital, with participation from several other top-tier investors.

As stablecoins increasingly serve as the transaction layer of the internet, the next phase of adoption hinges on compliant, localized, and developer-friendly infrastructure. Positioned at the heart of this evolution, Transak is building the systems to make stablecoins usable at scale.

Trusted by more than 450 applications, Transak enables users in over 75 countries to seamlessly move between fiat and stablecoins through local payment methods, bank transfers, cards, and virtual IBANs — all via a single API.

The company has processed over $2 billion in transaction volume, with nearly 30 percent coming from stablecoin flows, and supports both retail and institutional use cases.

“Stablecoins are no longer just a crypto asset. They are now the rails for global value transfer,” said Sami Start, Co-Founder and CEO of Transak. “But making them usable at scale requires more than just liquidity. It takes real infrastructure: compliance systems, KYC, fraud prevention, banking partnerships, and deep crypto market knowledge. That’s exactly what we’ve built, and this round helps us scale it globally.”

The platform combines regulated fiat on- and off-ramps, virtual bank accounts, real-time liquidity routing, and full-stack compliance tooling. This integrated approach allows any application — whether a wallet, exchange, fintech, or DeFi platform — to offer fiat-to-stablecoin conversion without taking on the operational complexity.

Transak holds regulatory approvals in key jurisdictions, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, Australia, and India, with expansion into the Middle East, Latin America, and Southeast Asia already in motion. The funding round also saw participation from Primal Capital, 1kx, Protein Capital, CEiC, KX VC, 3KVC, Genting Ventures, Fuel Ventures, and Umami Capital.

Financial Technology Partners (FT Partners) served as Transak’s exclusive financial and strategic advisor for the transaction, guiding the company through a targeted and highly selective raise.