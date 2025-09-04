Advertisement
    Tradoor Unveils Retail-Focused Onchain Derivatives Platform, Announcing Token Launch on Binance Alpha and Bitget

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 4/09/2025 - 10:31
    Tradoor (TRADOOR), core native cryptocurrency of eponymous trading platform, makes its hotly-anticipated debut on exchanges
    Tradoor, a retail-friendly crypto trading platform for web, mobile, and Telegram positioning itself as a ‘decentralized version of Robinhood’, will launch its utility token (TRADOOR) on Binance Alpha and Bitget Spot.

    Simplifying leveraged trading with Options and Perps 

    According to announcements, the TRADOOR token generation event (TGE) is set for September 4th, 2025. The token will be listed on Binance Alpha, Binance’s decentralized launchpad for early-stage cryptocurrencies.

    In addition, Bitget will open trading for TRADOOR/USDT on its Spot platform the same day, with trading set to begin at 2 p.m. UTC.

    According to CoinMarketCap, the only official TRADOOR token is issued on BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20) with contract address: 0x9123400446a56176eb1b6be9ee5cf703e409f492.

    Inside Tradoor's platform

    Aiming to make crypto accessible to everyone, Tradoor positions itself as the fastest and most user-friendly way to trade Options and Perps across web, mobile, and Telegram. The platform has processed over $590 million in volume with more than 359,000 active users since launching in September 2024.

    Built by traders for traders, key features of Tradoor include:

    • Turbo-speed trades: Orders confirm in just 50 milliseconds.
    • No hidden costs: The price is locked the moment an order is placed.
    • Multi-chain access: Starting on TON, with launches on BNB Smart Chain, Base, and Solana coming soon.
    • Security and privacy: An AI-enhanced liquidity shield mitigates toxic flow while protecting order data from front-running.
    • Autopilot trading: Quant AI will let users set strategies by text or voice, executing trades around the clock.

    “We want to make crypto simple, fun, and available anywhere — whether you’re on the move, at your desk, or chatting on Telegram. With Tradoor, trading can be done with one hand in a few taps, and will feel as easy as sending a text or voice message,” said Tradoor contributor Balal Khan.

    The platform integrates risk control systems to protect traders and liquidity providers, including liquidation safeguards and an auto-deleveraging (ADL) mechanism for extreme market conditions.

    Backing and growth

    Tradoor is supported by TON Ventures, Kenetic Capital, Hashkey Accelerator, Sigil Fund, Digital Asset Collective, and Protagonist. The protocol’s growth has been boosted by its recognition as a winner of TON’s Open League 6 contest and Summer Hackathon.

    With the TRADOOR token now launching on Binance Alpha and Bitget, the platform is positioning itself as a retail-focused gateway for leveraged crypto trading with streamlined access via a Telegram’s Mini App.

