Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Trading Legend Brandt Unveils Two Key Secrets for Aspiring Crypto Traders

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 14:24
    Renowned trader Brandt has addressed future eager traders, sharing important advice with them
    Advertisement
    Trading Legend Brandt Unveils Two Key Secrets for Aspiring Crypto Traders
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Brandt, a commodity trader with almost 60 years of experience, who often shares the charts of such cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin, Ethereum and — in the past — XRP, has made a present to future commodity and crypto traders by giving them two important pieces of advice.

    Advertisement

    Two crucial things crypto traders need to know: Brandt

    Peter Brandt addresses new and aspiring traders of futures and other assets, sharing two important recommendations with them. In these recommendations, he refuted popular myths about which resources young traders should use.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: CME to Launch XRP Futures Options
    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero, XRP Sees 221% Surge in Fund Inflows, Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record

    The first myth is that a large account (with $50,000 or $100,000) is necessary for successful trading. This is wrong, Brandt states. He insists that a trader should be able to “at least break even” for a year or two using small accounts (with around $5,000 or $10,000). If they cannot achieve that, then they “don’t stand a chance with more.”

    Advertisement

    The second myth lambasted by Brandt was that it is allegedly necessary to have many computer screens as the main condition for making profits. Wrong again, he says. Traders should be able to break even with just one screen for one or even more than two years. Otherwise, they “will not succeed with a room full of screens,” he said in the tweet.

    #Peter Brandt
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:19
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 14:18
    Satoshi-Era Mt.Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinlocally Expands Its Ecosystem With Native Coin, Learn-to-Earn Academy and Global KOL Network
    ALR Miner Expands Hashrate: Cloud Mining for BTC, SOL, and DOGE Now Available
    Ozak AI Partners with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:19
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 14:24
    Trading Legend Brandt Unveils Two Key Secrets for Aspiring Crypto Traders
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 14:18
    Satoshi-Era Mt.Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all