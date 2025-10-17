Trading Crypto with Zero Fees, VIP Access, and Smarter Risk Management

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

PrimeXBT, a global Crypto and CFD broker, has recently expanded its Crypto Futures offering, adding 101 new coins across Layer 1 & 2 protocols, DeFi, Meme tokens, AI projects, Infrastructure, Payments, Gaming, Metaverse, and NFT-related categories. Traders can now access a wider range of opportunities in one integrated environment, supported by competitive trading conditions, built-in risk management tools, and tiered leverage controls. The update comes as altcoin markets gain momentum and traders increasingly seek platforms that combine cost efficiency with professional-grade execution.

Cost Efficiency and VIP Benefits

PrimeXBT’s competitive conditions make cost efficiency one of its strongest advantages. Selected coins, such as CRV, WLFI, 1000SHIB, and XTZ, are available with zero fees, while new users automatically receive VIP 2 status for 10 days, reducing taker fees on all other coins to just 0.15%, with maker fees fixed at 0.01%. With up to 1:500 leverage on BTC, 1:400 on ETH, and 1:100 - 1:150 on altcoins, traders can scale efficiently while maintaining clear visibility of margin and exposure.

Integrated Risk Management

PrimeXBT’s Crypto Futures platform combines opportunity with discipline through a tiered margin framework that automatically adjusts leverage as position size increases. This ensures greater flexibility for smaller trades and additional protection for larger ones.

Traders can switch between cross and isolated margin modes, set personal leverage caps, and manage exposure directly on the chart with real-time margin tracking, stop-loss/take-profit bracket orders, and visible liquidation levels.

Advertisement

This framework empowers traders to approach volatile markets with structure, clarity, and confidence by maintaining full awareness of their capital before confirming any changes.

A Complete Trading Ecosystem

Beyond Crypto Futures, PrimeXBT offers a multi-asset ecosystem with access to Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, and Crypto CFDs via PXTrader, MT5, and a built-in exchange for crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat conversions. This unified environment enables traders to diversify portfolios, manage funds, and explore multiple markets - all in one place.

Empowering Traders to Succeed

With its 101-coin expansion, zero-fee opportunities, and built-in risk controls, PrimeXBT continues to evolve around one core mission — empowering traders to succeed.

By combining transparency, efficiency, and professional tools in one integrated environment, the broker delivers the flexibility and control that today’s traders need to navigate dynamic global markets with confidence.

Start trading crypto with PrimeXBT .

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.